JUST IN: Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe granted R400k bail after appeal

Molefe faces charges in connection with multiple murder cases.

Controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe has won his appeal to be released on bail and will be released from custody.

Molefe launched his leave to appeal application with the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on 20 August.

His leave to appeal was heard on 2 October, with judgment reserved at the time.

Katiso Molefe granted bail

On Friday, Judge Brad Wanless handed down his decision, concluding that the state’s opposition to the appeal application was not “based on any real evidence”.

“Despite the serious nature of the alleged offences, there is no objective evidence before this court to show that should the appellant be granted bail, this would be in conflict with the provisions of the [Criminal Procedure] Act,” the judge said.

He set aside the magistrate’s ruling in favour of Molefe, saying the court misdirected itself in refusing his bail.

“The appellant is granted bail in the amount of R400 000.

“This amount is in addition to the bail granted by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria) in the sum of R100 000,” he said.

Wanless ordered Molefe to report to Morningside Police Station three times a week.

The suspect’s movement was also restricted with Gauteng and cannot leave the province unless granted permission.

“The appellant is permitted to travel to Welkom, Free State, for business purposes after informing the investigating officer of his intent to do so in writing,” the judge added.

Molefe was further barred from interacting with state witnesses.

Katiso Molefe linked to other murder cases

Molefe was arrested on 22 July for the 2022 murders of popular musician and club owner DJ Sumbody — whose real name was Oupa Sefoka — and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in Woodmead, Gauteng.

At the time of his arrest for Sefoka’s murder, Molefe was already out on R100 000 bail granted by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which had overturned an earlier magistrate’s court ruling that denied him release.

His initial arrest, in December 2024, related to the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart was gunned down outside his workplace in April 2024 after reportedly being mistaken for someone else.

Molefe is also facing additional charges relating to the murders of Hector Buthelezi, known as DJ Vintos, and Don Tindleni.

Both were fatally shot in separate incidents in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Molefe and his three co-accused — former police detective Michael Pule Tau, and alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela — face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of illegal ammunition.

Cartel claims

Molefe drew national attention after KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi mentioned his name — along with attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala — during an explosives press briefing on 6 July.

Mkhwanazi’s remarks, in which he alleged deep-rooted infiltration of the criminal justice system by organised crime, sparked widespread public concern and triggered multiple investigations.

Further revelations before the Madlanga commission have linked Molefe to a criminal cartel known as the “Big Five”.

The cartel is alleged to be involved in drug trafficking, tender fraud and contract killings.

