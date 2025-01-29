More than 200 families affected after fire destroys Selby informal settlement [VIDEO]

The fire ravaged more than 400 shacks.

More than 200 families were affected by a fire that destroyed more than 400 shacks in the Selby informal settlement near Booysens, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters battled the raging blaze until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The blaze destroyed about 400 shacks, leaving 230 families and 170 individuals destitute. Residents were able to escape unharmed. No casualties or fatalities have been reported up to this moment,” said Mulaudzi.

More than 200 families have been affected by a fire that broke out in Johannesburg. The fire ravaged more than 300 shacks at the Selby informal settlement, near Booysens on Monday. #Joburg #SelbyFire @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/WP3O0SGjwJ — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 29, 2025

Fire risk

Mulaudzi said the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

“Most of the residents who are here are using your traditional heating devices, and some are using paraffin stoves, candles and so on. You might actually have a risk of illegal connections and so on, so the risk of a fire incident in an area like this will be much higher.”

Relief efforts

Mulaudzi said disaster management has collaborated with various non-profit organisations.

“Many thanks to Shoprite, Touch of Heart, MES, Red Cross, the Gift of Givers for providing assistance and the former Solomon ‘Sticks’ Morewa Hospital,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi has urged residents to practice caution when using electrical cooking and heating appliances to prevent fire incidents.

Shack fire

Last week, a fire destroyed about nine shacks at the Zandspruit / Honey Dew informal settlement.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire broke out at 2am on Sunday.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

“The City of Johannesburg, EMS urges the residents to be extra cautious when handling electrical appliances and other sources,” Khumalo said.

Also last week, at least eight rooms and a hallway were gutted after a student accommodation building under renovation caught fire in the City of Tshwane.

Firefighters battled the blaze for an entire day until the early hours of Monday morning.

