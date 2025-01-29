WATCH: Tensions high in Kliptown over disconnections [VIDEO]

The community has been plagued by a number of issues including water cuts leading to volatile protests in the past few weeks.

Kliptown residents threw over bins resisting the operation. Picture: Screengrab of video.

Tensions are running high in Kliptown Square housing units near Lenasia, south of Johannesburg as residents voice their anger over the disconnection of bypassed service meters.

City Power, Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO), and Joburg Water descended on the suburb on Wednesday to address what it called widespread infrastructure tampering.

Watch the disconnection drive in Kliptown

The City of Johannesburg along with service entities City Power, Joburg Water and the Joburg social housing company are in Lenasia today disconnecting bypassed service meters and imposing penalties on customers. #eNCA #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/zNLTc1EvYO — eNCA (@eNCA) January 29, 2025

Issues

The community has been plagued by several issues, including water cuts that have led to volatile protests in the past few weeks.

During the operation, Joshco, City Power, and Joburg Water conducted audits, disconnected services to any identified bypassed service meters, and penalised the affected individual customers.

However, the operation raised tensions with residents burning tyres, throwing over bins and discarding rubbish, and blocking the roads leading to the housing units in an attempt to resist the operation by the entities.

ALSO READ: WATCH: City Power removes illegal connections at informal settlement in Roodepoort

Tensions

Law enforcement agencies were on the scene during the operation to maintain order.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the issue of disconnections came after they “normalised” the flats.

“Every unit was installed with a meter here. So there’s no truth in the claim that there are no prepaid meters in these flats.”

The City of Johannesburg said it is facing a growing challenge with bypassed electricity and water meters, which not only hinder revenue collection but also place considerable strain on the city’s electrical and water systems, posing serious safety risks and disrupting essential services for residents.

Illegal connections

Earlier this month, City Power technicians removed illegal electricity connections at the Princess Informal Settlement in Roodepoort.

The cut-off operation was part of the utility’s ongoing efforts to curb electricity theft.

City Power said the illegal connections lead to excessive electricity consumption, which damages the area’s infrastructure.

The regional power utility has been plagued by cable theft as it battles to repair and maintain critical infrastructure in several areas.

ALSO READ: City Power contractors allegedly charging up to R5 000 for illegal connections