More claims of corruption by Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have surfaced after the city mayor called on motorists to report such crimes.

Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) chief executive Martlé Keyter alleged one of their employees was recently involved in an extortion incident with the TMPD officers at a roadblock on the Atterbury off-ramp along the N1 highway.

“After being unsuccessful to transfer money to the cellphone numbers of six officers, the driver had to go to the nearest ATM to withdraw cash,” she said.

“He then went to the Sinoville Police Station where officers refused to open a case because he did not have the name of the suspect. While he was standing in front of the police officer, the corrupt Tshwane metro police officer phoned him from her cellphone asking for her money. Still, they did not open a case.”

Keyter said a case was opened at the Lyttleton Police Station the following day.

“It is so bad that Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink sent out an official letter saying due to various complaints of alleged extortion and corruption by officers, the officers must take note the public has the right to request their appointment certificates, take photos and make videos,” she said.

‘Sad day’

Misa spokesperson Sonja Carstens said it was a “sad day” when the TMPD has to urge motorists to take photos and vehicle number plates of officers trying to extort bribes or threatening them.

Carstens said just recently the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) dismissed six officers, while TMPD was investigating 50 of its officers.

“At least three Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers have been arrested on charges of kidnapping, theft, extortion and defeating the ends of justice,” she said.

Action Society founder Ian Cameron said it was frustrating to hear about more complaints about TMPD.

TMPD confirms complaint

TMPD spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba confirmed TMPD received the complaint from Misa.

“It is being investigated. Therefore, we can’t comment due to ongoing legal processes,” he said.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said police management in Gauteng took the allegations made by Misa seriously.

City of Tshwane MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen has assured motorists the process to clean up TMPD continued, with the full support of the mayor and the police chief.

