More than 140 drunk drivers nabbed ahead of New Year’s Eve

Police are expecting an increase in drunk driving on Sunday and Monday.

As South Africans celebrate the end of 2023 with strong warnings against drinking and driving, it has been revealed that more than 460 drivers have been arrested this month on suspicion of being drunk in the Eastern Cape.

The stats were revealed on Sunday, ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities, and about a third (140) of arrests were made in the three days leading up to the last day of the year.

“Today is the last day of December and tomorrow New Year is still a public holiday and we can expect the number to increase if people continue to drive drunk,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

ALSO READ: Police on high alert as South Africans prepare to enter the new year

Meanwhile, Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) spokesperson Sello Maremane said at least 242 motorists in Gauteng have lost their lives due to road crashes since the start of the festive period, 123 of those were pedestrians mainly in urban areas. Some of these were not linked to drunk driving.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers would be conducting roadblocks to find intoxicated drivers.

“As the year comes to an end, the JMPD wants to remind everyone to prioritise safety. Whether you’re celebrating at home or out in the community, please remember to drink responsibly, plan for a safe ride home, and be mindful of your surroundings. Let’s continue to work together to ensure a peaceful and secure transition into the New Year,” he said.

‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated’

Maremane said some of these drivers will be travelling between provinces.

ALSO READ: Joburg residents urged to be safe when using fireworks

“We urge motorists to avoid using the roads while under the influence of alcohol. This includes jaywalking and drinking and driving as this can lead to reckless behaviour and road fatalities. Furthermore, the traffic police will not tolerate lawlessness as this kind of behaviour is a criminal offence,” said Maremane.