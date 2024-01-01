Eight killed, three injured in Eastern Cape crash on new years eve

The Eastern Cape has recorded numerous accidents with the latest crash the deadliest since launch of the festive season arrive alive campaign

The crash happened on the N2 road at Mazwayi location in Idutywa towards Mthatha. Photo: Eastern Cape Transport Department

As South Africans reigned in 2024, at least eight people died in the Eastern Cape and three others sustained severe injuries, after two vehicles collided head-on on new years eve.

The crash happened on the N2 road at Mazwayi location in Idutywa towards Mthatha,

Fatalities

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Toyota Fortuner with 6 occupants from Dutywa was heading to Mthatha while the Ford Kuga with five occupants from Mthatha was heading to Idutywa when the crash happened.

“Both vehicles collided head on all five occupants from the Ford Kuga died in the scene, in the Toyota Fortuner 2 males one female were also fatally wounded. Both drivers are among the deceased.

“The three injured male passengers from the Toyota Fortuner were taken to Butterworth Provincial Hospital for further medical attention,” Binqose said.

Binqose added the circumstances surrounded the cause of the crash still unknown at this stage.

“The scene would be subjected to further investigation by various governments authorities like Saps and National Departments of Transport (RTMC). A culpable homicide docket has been opened at Idutywa Saps for further investigation,” Binqose said.

Mbongeni Ngema

Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide has also been opened after the car crash that killed celebrated playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema.

Ngema was travelling with two other people on the R61 towards Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at around 4:30 pm last month when their car collided with the truck heading in the opposite direction. He was on his way back from a funeral in the province.

Binqose said all three people in the car sustained severe injuries, and Ngema was rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Both occupants of the truck were unharmed.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bizana Saps for further investigations,” said Binqose.

The funeral and memorial service of the 68-year-old Ngema will be held on Friday 5 January 2024.

