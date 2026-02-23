1m cattle disease vaccines land

Treatments split among provinces ,and distribution underway.

The first million high-potency foot-and-mouth (FMD) vaccines arrived over the weekend, with the next batch set to arrive in March.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced that one million FMD vaccines have landed at OR Tambo International Airport and that national distribution was underway .

Steenhuisen said this marks a major step forward in the intensified fight to protect livestock, farmers, and food security.

Eradication strategy

“The arrival of one millionhigh-potency FMD vaccinesmarks a critical step in the government’s strengthened nationalresponse to eradicate FMD.

“Vaccinating South Africa’snational herd of more than 14million cattle is the cornerstoneof the government’s 10-year FMDeradication strategy, aimed atachieving FMD-free status withvaccination,” Steenhuisen said.

The vaccine distribution was split among the provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal receiving 200 000 doses, Free State 200 000 doses, Eastern Cape 150 000 doses, Mpumalanga 100 000 doses, North West 100 000 doses, Limpopo 100 000 doses, Gauteng 70 000 doses, Northern Cape 50 000 doses, and the Western Cape 30 000 doses.

“With millions more doses arriving in the coming weeks, thegovernment is accelerating vaccination, reinforcing biosecurityand intensifying efforts to safeguard livestock, farmers and livelihoods,” he added.

Biosecurity measures, warnings and compliance

Steenhuisen reminded farmers about quarantine rules, movement permits, and biosecurity measures that must be adhered to.

The Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) and the Red Meat Primary Cluster have warned against fake news and reminded farmers that no private entity has the authority to secure or distribute FMD vaccines outside approved government processes.

RMIS CEO Dewald Olivier said any organisation or individual claiming that farmers can gain access to the FMD vaccine by registering on their system is acting maliciously.

“The current distribution ofFMD vaccine is being managedexclusively through governmentstructures, specifically throughProvincial State Veterinary Services and private veterinarianswho have been formally authorised by the state,” he said.

Industry response

Olivier assured farmers that if the government grants approval for broader industry participation in vaccine procurement, communication will be issued through recognised channels.

The Red Meat Action Group’s(RAG) Dr Jaco De Villiers saidRAG was grateful the vaccineshad arrived, “even though it is twoyears late, it is here”.

