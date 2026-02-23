1m cattle disease vaccines land

Treatments split among provinces, and distribution underway.

The first million high-potency foot-and-mouth (FMD) vaccines arrived over the weekend, with the next batch set to arrive in March.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced that one million FMD vaccines have landed at OR Tambo International Airport and national distribution was underway.

Vaccine to help farmers

Steenhuisen said this marks a major step forward in the intensified fight to protect livestock, farmers and food security.

“The arrival of one million high-potency FMD vaccines marks a critical step in the government’s strengthened national response to eradicate FMD.

“Vaccinating South Africa’s national herd of more than 14 million cattle is the cornerstone of the government’s 10-year FMD eradication strategy, aimed at achieving FMD-free status with vaccination,” Steenhuisen said.

Vaccine distribution

The vaccine distribution was split among the provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal receiving 200 000 doses, Free State 200 000 doses, Eastern Cape 150 000 doses, Mpumalanga 100 000 doses, North West 100 000 doses, Limpopo 100 000 doses, Gauteng 70 000 doses, Northern Cape 50 000 doses, and the Western Cape 30 000 doses.

“With millions more doses arriving in the coming weeks, the government is accelerating vaccination, reinforcing biosecurity and intensifying efforts to safeguard livestock, farmers and livelihoods,” he added.

Steenhuisen reminded farmers about quarantine rules, movement permits and biosecurity measures that must be adhered to.

Only government has authority to distribute

The Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) and the Red Meat Primary Cluster have warned against fake news and reminded farmers that no private entity has the authority to secure or distribute FMD vaccines outside of approved government processes.

RMIS CEO Dewald Olivier said any organisation or individual claiming farmers can gain access to FMD vaccine by registering on their system is acting maliciously.

“The current distribution of FMD vaccine is being managed exclusively through government structures, specifically through Provincial State Veterinary Services and private veterinarians who have been formally authorised by the state,” he said.

Olivier assured farmers that if government approval is granted for broader industry participation in vaccine procurement, communication will be issued through recognised channels.

The Red Meat Action Group’s (RAG) Dr Jaco De Villiers said RAG was grateful the vaccines had arrived “even though it is two years late, it is here”.

