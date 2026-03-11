Morning Fix: Are we ready for the upcoming local government polls? | Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

Today’s morning fix starts off with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reporting steady growth in online voter self-registration, alongside continued uptake of its outreach initiatives, reflecting rising confidence in both digital and in-person channels.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said yesterday that the IEC’s nationwide online voter registration campaign “is starting to bear fruit,” with 260 205 new registrations between November 2025 and February 2026.

Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes

Picture: iStock

The United States and Israel’s war on Iran has sparked global panic, as the conflict will affect fuel prices and supply.

The war has affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gauteng budget reaction: Opposition says economy in ‘ICU’ and FMD crisis ignored

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile. Picture: X / @GautengTreasury

Despite Gauteng’s increased projected expenditure for the coming years, some members of the provincial legislature (MPL) say it is not enough.

MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile presented his 2026-27 Medium Term Expenditure Framework on Tuesday.

Troops storm in – and bliksem

The South African National Defence Force. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Politicians, whether they admit it or not, love the idea of having soldiers at their disposal. Few of them who order deployments of troops into non-combat zones in their own country have any experience wearing a uniform.

Example: Donald J Trump. The US president avoided the Vietnam war draft on a number of occasions, yet he still believes he is a latter-day Rambo.

100 up for Marco van Staden: ‘I’ve learned a lot along the way’

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 22: Marco van Staden of the Vodacom Bulls goes over for a try during the United Rugby Championship final match between Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on June 22, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Orton/Gallo Images)

The final United Rugby Championship local derby of the season between the Bulls and Stormers on Saturday brings a special milestone for a player who went from rugby obscurity to becoming one of the pillars of a proud union and a regular for the national team.

Loose forward Marco van Staden will line up for the 100th time for the Bulls at Loftus (kick-off 2pm).