Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes

While the department assured South Africans that there is no immediate risk of fuel shortages, it confirmed fears of fuel price increases.

The United States and Israel’s war on Iran has sparked global panic, as the conflict will affect fuel prices and supply.

The war has affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Consequently, global energy markets have been disrupted, with South African travellers warned of potential increases in airfares.

The Citizen recently reported that the Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban have increased the cost of a litre of Jet A1 fuel.

According to reports, road travellers will not be spared. The unleaded 95 petrol price is set to increase by R2.07 per litre in April. Petrol 93 has a projected increase of R1.96

Fuel supply in South Africa

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) assured South Africans on Tuesday evening that it remains in continuous contact with oil companies operating in the country to ensure the stability and security of fuel supply.

This is as it continues to closely monitor developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on global oil markets and fuel prices.

“While prolonged geopolitical tensions may exert pressure on international oil prices, the department wishes to assure the public that there is currently no immediate risk of fuel shortages in South Africa,” said the department.

“South Africa currently has two operational crude oil refineries – NATREF and Astron Energy. This is in addition to the Sasol Secunda coal-to-liquids plant, which continues to play a critical role in domestic fuel production. These facilities rely on crude oil imports sourced primarily from West Africa and increasingly from other countries across the African continent.

“The Astron Energy refinery is currently undergoing a planned maintenance shutdown. However, as part of standard operational planning, the company has secured sufficient fuel imports to cover supply requirements during this maintenance period.”

Fuel prices

While there is no immediate risk of fuel shortages, the department confirmed fears of fuel price increases.

The continued rise in international crude oil prices is expected to result in higher fuel prices from April 2026.

“The under-recovery on fuel prices has been fluctuating since the onset of the conflict. The department will continue to monitor the situation closely. Further updates will be provided in due course ahead of the official April fuel price adjustments.

“Oil companies that currently import refined petroleum products from countries affected by the conflict are actively exploring alternative supply sources to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability in the domestic market.”

The department remains optimistic that the tension will de-escalate soon, which would help stabilise global oil markets and improve fuel price conditions.

