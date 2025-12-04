Morning Fix: City of Joburg’s late payments leave communities without water | Court to rule on Tshwane volunteer firefighters case

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 04 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with thousands of licences being cancelled. Millions were recovered by a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the vehicle and driver’s licensing system.

The SIU was tasked in 2017 with investigating corruption in the transport sector. This was predominantly within the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNatis) system and the issuing of driver’s licences and vehicle registrations.

City of Joburg’s late payments leave communities without water

Picture: iStock

The City of Joburg is South Africa’s second-worst municipality when it comes to settling debts with contractors.

The city takes an average of 10.3 months to pay its contractors. Mangaung holds the title for the worst payment record with 10.6 months.

Court to rule on Tshwane volunteer firefighters case

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

Judgment in the case between the City of Tshwane and Sinoville Firefighting Association (SBBV) was postponed until next week. This followed the city’s accusation that the volunteer firefighting service was operating illegally.

Tshwane also accused it of interfering with the city’s command and control structures during emergency incidents. This compromised incident scene management and operated without public accountability.

SA’s fascination with criminals undermines justice and celebrates violence

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

There is something amiss with our generation.

Either South Africans are starved of role models, or very little truly impresses us. This is my takeaway from the excitement that erupted when controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appeared before the parliamentary ad hoc committee. He did so albeit from Kgosi Mampuru prison last week.

Suddenly, public sentiment shifted. The same man once branded a drug dealer and violent scoundrel is now recast as a tragic figure. He had a disadvantaged upbringing, a mother’s pain, abandonment issues.

Where to find Christmas magic in Gauteng

Christmas season in Gauteng. Picture Supplied

It’s the holidays, and soon Boney M, Mariah Carey and Wham will be crooning Christmas tune retreats.

But, there are some great Christmas things to do besides shop and letting old unfavourite songs fall on deaf ears.

