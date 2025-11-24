Morning Fix: Houses and roads destroyed in uMshwathi as heavy rains batter KZN | Protect GBV helpers too

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 24 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with houses and road infrastructure being severely damaged in parts of uMshwathi Local Municipality. This is after prolonged heavy rainfall swept across KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, confirmed that distress calls have been streaming in from communities and motorists as the downpours continue to wreak havoc.

Protect GBV helpers too

Picture: iStock

South Africa’s declaration of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster marks a turning point. This signals national recognition of the scale of harm women face daily – and brings hope that long-delayed action may finally gain momentum.

But there is a missing part of this story: the people the country relies on to respond to GBVF are themselves at risk.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Agricultural Technology

Music Paper 1

IEB candidates will write the following:

Accounting Paper 1

From Ertiga to Fortuner, there is a 7-seater for a shoestring budget

Clockwise from top left is the Toyota Fortuner, Suzuki Ertiga, Nissan X-Trail and Renault Triber. Pictures: Supplied

The Festive Season is upon us which means a spike in family road trips. For larger families, there are plenty on seven-seaters to choose from, but finding the right one at the right price is not easy.

If the budget is tight, the pre-owned market is the best bet. By digging into AutoTrader’s latest listing data, we’ve identified the best used seven-seaters for under R250 000. These range from nearly-new people movers to rugged SUVs, all delivering space, comfort, and solid value in time for the festive season.

A sinking feeling about navy

The submarine SAS ’Manthatisi during the renaming ceremony of the submarines buildings at Simons Town Naval Base in honour of three submarines who died at sea a year ago on September 20, 2024 in Simon’s Town, South Africa. The renaming ceremony commemorates the fallen submarines and provides a space for reflection and respect for the families and the broader SA Navy affected by the accident. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Starved of resources, riddled with criminal infiltration, crippled by weak command and warped by political interference – that’s the picture of the police service emerging from sworn testimony in recent months. There is reason to fear the defence force may be succumbing to the same rot.

