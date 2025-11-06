Morning Fix: No typhoid found in Tshwane’s water supply | Justice officials under fire for unauthorised UN diplomat summons

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 06 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix starts off with the city of Tshwane’s tests revealing no Salmonella typhi in their drinking water as investigations into the typhoid outbreak continue.

The City of Tshwane has not yet determined the source of the typhoid outbreak as no Salmonella typhi could be found in any of the drinking water sources tested.

“The investigations and interventions will continue until such time that the root cause of the disease has been established,” said Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

When present fathers do more harm than good

A reflection on fathers whose presence breeds harm, asking if a toxic father is worse than an absent one. Picture: iStock

Since July, we have witnessed the takedown of alleged criminal masterminds – men paraded through courtrooms, pleading for bail, some even professing their innocence through media appearances.

But beneath the spectacle lies a quieter tragedy: fathers standing beside their children, not to protect them, but to implicate them.

Writing behind bars: Matric among suspects arrested for murder of Mataffin woman

Katlego Mokoena and Lungelo Sithole in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court. > Photo: Supplied/SAPS

Katlego Mokoena and Lungelo Sithole, both 18, appeared at Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on November 5 on charges of murder.

They stand accused of murdering 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela from Mataffin on November 3. According to the Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the duo was arrested after the SAPS received a complaint of a residential burglary.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Thursday, 6 November, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write the following African languages:

isiZulu, isiXhosa, siSwati, isiNdebele HL, FAL, SAL Paper 2

IEB candidates will write English HL and FAL Paper 1 in the first session.

Justice officials under fire for unauthorised UN diplomat summons

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese speaks during a press conference at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg on October 22, 2025 ahead of the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture taking place on October 25, 2025. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP

A number of department of justice and constitutional development officials are facing disciplinary action for allegedly bringing the government into disrepute after they served an unauthorised summons to a United Nations (UN) diplomat.

The officials allegedly caused a diplomatic crisis when they delivered the summons to Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

