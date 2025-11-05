Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Thursday

The GDE cautioned pupils against bringing unauthorised materials into exam rooms, including cellphones and crib notes.

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Thursday, 6 November, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write the following African languages:

isiZulu, isiXhosa, siSwati, isiNdebele HL, FAL, SAL Paper 2

IEB candidates will write English HL and FAL Paper 1 in the first session.

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates will sit for Business Studies Paper 1 in the afternoon.

IEB candidates will have the afternoon off, with no exam scheduled in the second session.

Gauteng NSC exams progressing smoothly

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that the 2025 NSC examinations are running smoothly across the province, with no major disruptions reported to date.

The department on Wednesday praised the #ClassOf2025GP for their discipline and focus during the examination period.

“We commend the #ClassOf2025GP for their commitment and discipline and urge all candidates to continue adhering to the NSC Pledge, which promotes honesty, integrity, and respect during this critical period,” the department said.

The GDE cautioned pupils against bringing unauthorised materials into exam rooms, including cellphones and crib notes, which continue to be common infractions during matric exams.

“Pupils are strongly cautioned not to bring crib notes or cellphones into examination centres,” it said.

“Any pupils found in possession of them will face serious consequences, including possible disqualification from writing future exams.”

The department also expressed concern over absenteeism among part-time candidates and urged them to attend all their scheduled papers.

“Every paper counts, and we want to see every candidate complete their examinations successfully,” it added.

Support for anxious pupils

Acknowledging the stress that comes with final exams, the department encouraged pupils to take care of their mental and physical well-being.

“As the examinations continue, we remind pupils to manage stress effectively through rest, exercise, and healthy routines,” the department said.

Pupils experiencing anxiety or distress can contact free and confidential support services, including the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) at 0800 567 567 or Childline South Africa at 116.

The department urged pupils, parents, and the public to stay informed by visiting its website and following its social media platforms for further updates.

