Morning Fix: Ramaphosa ‘not quiting’ | Lesson for cowboy Malema | Mthethwa death latest

Today’s morning fix kicks off with speculation over the president’s resignation.

Two leading political analysts believe it is unlikely President Cyril Ramaphosa will resign, or be forced to step down, because there is no crisis to warrant this – and the balance of forces favours him.

The experts were responding to weekend reports suggesting Ramaphosa intends to resign, a move that, were it to happen, would shock the nation.

Law has lesson for gun cowboy Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Economic Freedom Fighters/X

Julius Malema probably regards the late Cuban leader, Fidel Castro, as a fellow revolutionary in the struggle against Western capitalism.

The difference is that, notwithstanding the EFF leader’s vow to die for his beliefs, he is, and never will be, the revolutionary fighter that Castro was.

Mthethwa family working with Dirco to repatriate his remains

Former minister Nathi has died. Picture: Matthieu Mirville / DPPI via AFP

The family of the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, say they will work closely with the International Relations Department (Dirco) to repatriate his remains for a memorial and his burial.

Milpark Hospital shooting victim was visiting a friend – police

The scene at the Milpark Hospital after the shooting. Picture: X/@AmBlujay_

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told The Citizen they are investigating a case of murder.

“I can confirm that the South African Police Service (Saps) has opened a case of murder after a 45-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times at the parking area of Milpark Hospital.

Is a Rolex really a better investment than property?

Picture: iStock

It sounds like a joke about investments: a Rolex watch can offer you better returns than a property. Only thing is it is not a joke. The Rolex wins in a struggling property market.

