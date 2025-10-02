Regional Extreme Festival entering home stretch at Red Star

Penultimate round of this year's series returns inland for the first time since June.

The penultimate round of the Regional Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola will be held at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas this Saturday, offering spectators seven competition categories.

111 Sports/GT

Heading up proceedings will be races for the ACD Welkom 111 Sports and GT category.

Top contenders should include Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST), Phillip Meyer (Swiss Hotel School Porsche 924 GTR), Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), Jonathan Visser (Auto Express Volkswagen Polo), Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Golf) and Craig Priestley (Tactical Fluid Volkswagen Polo).

Superhatch

Starting behind them will be the Superhatch class, with front runners like Leon Bredenkamp (Honda Civic), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW 118i), Joshua du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Ishmael Baloyi (TAR Honda Civic) and Tyron Pillay (TPAS Volkswagen Golf).

BMW M Performance

The BMW///M Performance Parts Series will bring 57 cars to the event, with the field split into two separate races.

Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i) could spray champagne after the Class A BMW///M Performance Parts races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Heading up Classes A, B and C should be Renier Smith (Fast Development M3), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i), Anton Pommersheim (Granite Eagle M3 Turbo), Nick Naidoo (Wardens Cartage M2), Nishal Singh (Autonishe M3) and Hein van der Merwe (Savspeed 328i Turbo).

Classes D, E and F should see dices between drivers like Neil Reynolds (Valve Hospital 330i), Andre van Vuuren (Curvent 325i Turbo), Tihan van Rooyen (Van Rooyen Vision 125i) and Kent Swartz (AutoTrader 330i).

Formula Vee

The DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee nrigade should again provide ultra close spectacle.

The DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee races should again provide spectacular, ultra-close racing. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Fighting for the podium and top spot will be the likes of Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema), Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema), Brandon Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema), Marcel Blignaut (CTM Lubricants Forza), Klinton Kane (DC Tyres Forza) and Kyle Watt (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema).

Ate Volkswagen Challenge

The Ate Volkswagen Challenge heats could see Adriaan de Beer (Ukwasi Engineering) hunting podium places.

The mostly Polo campaigned Ate Volkswagen Challenge should see people like Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia), Adriaan de Beer (Ukwazi Engineering), Jonathan Konig (Northern Bolt), Ian Walker (Mellow Velo), Elna Croeser (Ate Brakes) and Sebastian Bouiliart (Applied Heat) fighting at the front.

Supercars

The day’s quickest lap times should come from the Dunlop V8 Supercar.

Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) could win the Dunlop V8 Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

In contention will be Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina), Steve Herbst (Prei Instrumentation Chevrolet Corvette), Terry Wilford (Wilford Racing Ford Mustang), Auke Compaan (Hurricane Automotive Ford Mustang), Sam Dahl (ArcPro Tech Ford Falcon) and Alan Ryan (Wellness Group Chevrolet Corvette).

MSA4

KC Ensor-Smith (African Heating) must be the man to beat in the Investchem MSA4 single-seater races.

Chasing him, though, will be drivers Karabo Malemela (KMFT Morita), Jordan Moodley (Investchem), Shrien Naido (Production X), Renzo Ribiero (Metal Used Spares) and Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Paints).

Rounding out the field will be Formula Ford Kent entries in the hands of Allen Meyer (Investchem), Ian Schofield (Investchem), Rick Morris (Investchem) and Ronald van Weely (Magnificent Paints).

When and how much?

The Red Star Raceway gates will be open from 07h00, with qualifying sessions for all categories in the morning. Racing proper will commence at 10h00.

Admission will cost R120 per adult, with kids under the age of 12 to go in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own and everybody is welcome to visit the pits.

For more information call the Zwartkops office at 012 384 2299 or visit www.zwartkops.co.za.

