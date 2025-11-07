Morning Fix: ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours | Embassy denies 17 trapped SA men were fighting for Ukraine

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 07 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of president Cyril Ramaphosa not stepping down after the G20 Leader Summit in Johannesburg.

This is according to his special envoy to the Central African Republic (CAR), Bejani Chauke, who described the rumours as “irresponsible.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours

Embassy denies 17 trapped SA men were fighting for Ukraine

A burned-out warehouse is at the Sumy train station after a Russian drone attack. Picture: Francisco Richart Barbeira / NurPhoto via AFP

Seventeen South African mercenaries are stuck in no-man’s land in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war – and they want to come home.

But it’s not certain whose side they are on.

CONTINUE READING: Embassy denies 17 trapped SA men were fighting for Ukraine

Unexplained fish kill in hyacinth-choked Hartbeespoort Dam

A visitor to Hartbeespoort Dam looks out at the view of the dam, covered in water hyacinth, on January 10, 2024 in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. The dam functions both as a source of irrigation for farms in the area and as a tourist resort. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

There is something fishy killing fish in the hyacinth-infested Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West. Authorities are unable to find the cause.

This is after a fish deaths incident occurred on 18 October at the canal of Venice Village Estate, in the dam area.

CONTINUE READING: Unexplained fish kill in hyacinth-choked Hartbeespoort Dam

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Friday, 7 November. Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students will write several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write the following African languages:

Physical Sciences Paper 1

Technical Sciences Paper 1

IEB candidates will write Business Studies in the first session.

CONTINUE READING: Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Ford ditching bi-turbodiesel for EcoBoost petrol in Ranger and Everest

Ford Ranger will loose the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine in 2026. Picture: Ford

In a not-unexpected move, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has followed alliance partner Volkswagen’s example. They announced the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for the local market.

Farewell bi-turbo

Debuting before the end of this year in the Amarok, the unit, which produces 222kW/452Nm, will become available in the Ranger and Everest next year. It will be the surprise replacement for the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel.

CONTINUE READING: Ford ditching bi-turbodiesel for EcoBoost petrol in Ranger and Everest