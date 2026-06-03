EFF boycotts budget debate, says Ramaphosa ‘does not deserve an audience in parliament’

The EFF says Ramaphosa is a 'constitutional delinquent'.

The EFF says it will boycott President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote debate, labelling him a “constitutional delinquent”.

Parliament is expected to sit on Wednesday for Ramaphosa’s reply to the budget vote debate on the Presidency.

The party’s aggression towards Ramaphosa comes against the backdrop of his challenging the Section 89 report, which has led to the formation of an impeachment committee to investigate possible breaches of the constitution and the law following the theft of a substantial amount of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) parliamentary caucus will not participate in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reply to the Budget Vote 1 debate on the Presidency, as we refuse to legitimise a constitutional delinquent who has violated his oath of office.

“Ramaphosa, who is currently attempting to avoid accountability by asking the courts to review the Section 89 Independent Panel Report, which found prima facie evidence that he may have committed serious violations of the constitution and the law, does not deserve an audience in parliament until impeachment proceedings against him are concluded.

“The people of South Africa must remember that before the National Assembly could vote on the adoption of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report on 13 December 2022, Ramaphosa approached the courts to review and set aside the report. This was a transparent effort to frustrate and delay constitutional accountability,” said the party’s spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo.

Section 89 report review

Thambo said Ramaphosa has not adopted an ethically sound stance in handling the Section 89 report and the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

“Millions of dollars were concealed in furniture at the president’s private farm. Instead of submitting himself to scrutiny and accountability, Ramaphosa mobilised the resources of the state to protect himself and ensure that the full truth about Phala Phala never emerges. One must therefore ask: if he is not guilty, what is it that this president is trying to hide? What is he afraid of?” he said.

ANC cadreship

The party has also criticised the speaker of parliament, Thoko Didiza, for her alleged failure to set aside her views as an ANC deployee and to act neutrally on the Phala Phala matter.

“The EFF also condemns the conduct of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, who continues to demonstrate that her loyalty lies with the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa rather than with parliament and the constitution,” he said.