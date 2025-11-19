Morning Fix: ‘Removed’ councillors must be reinstated – court | Rising local floods put SA drivers at greater risk

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 19 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a High Court ruling reversing the removal of two ActionSA councillors after finding the Moretele council acted unlawfully. The North West High Court in Mahikeng has upheld the interdict against the Moretele local municipality regarding the “unlawful” removal of councillors from their positions within the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC).

MPAC scrutinises municipal spending and also holds the executive and administration accountable for the use of public funds.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Removed’ councillors must be reinstated – court

Tazne van Wyk killer, Moyhdian Pangkaeker, dies in Cape Town prison

Moyhdian Pangkaeker died in sleep at the Brandvlei Maximum Centre near Worcester in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Moyhdian Pangkaeker, sentenced to nine life terms for the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, has died in prison.

Pangkaeker died in sleep at the Brandvlei Maximum Centre near Worcester in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

CONTINUE READING: Tazne van Wyk killer, Moyhdian Pangkaeker, dies in Cape Town prison

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Economics Paper 1

IEB candidates will write the following subjects:

Life Sciences Paper 1

Afternoon papers

In the second session, NSC candidates will sit for

Tourism

IEB candidates will have the afternoon off, with no exam scheduled in the second session.

CONTINUE READING: Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Rising local floods put SA drivers at greater risk

A taxi driver stuck in a dip on Main Reef Road in Germiston on Sunday, after heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The South African Weather Service’s recent level 9 severe weather warning has again highlighted how quickly the country’s roads can turn into danger zones when heavy rain sets in.

Though large-scale floods tend to dominate the headlines, a quieter but more persistent threat is reshaping South Africa’s road safety landscape: localised flooding.

CONTINUE READING: Rising local floods put SA drivers at greater risk

South Africa’s recovery finally takes shape

Lock Eben Etzebeth (L) and lock RG Snyman (R) carry flanker Siya Kolisi at the end of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris’ suburb, on November 8, 2025. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP

For years, many have called me one of South Africa’s most positive business leaders.

I’ve always accepted that description with a smile, not because positivity is my default, but because it is a deliberate discipline.

Real optimism depends on realism. The two must walk together. Without one, you drift. Without the other, you stall. But together, they create lift. They elevate.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa’s recovery finally takes shape