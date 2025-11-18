Matric

Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Wednesday

By Oratile Mashilo

18 November 2025

The NSC exams continue until 27 November 2025, with matric candidates left with less than two weeks of scheduled exams.

Matric exams

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue, with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in its fifth week of exams and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students in their sixth week.

According to the Department of Basic Education, final examinations for both National Senior Certificate (NSC) and IEB are set to conclude on 27 November 2025.

NSC and IEB examinations continue on Wednesday, 19 November, with pupils writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

  • Economics Paper 1

IEB candidates will write the following subjects:

  • Life Sciences Paper 1

Afternoon papers

In the second session, NSC candidates will sit for:

  • Tourism

IEB candidates will have the afternoon off, with no exam scheduled in the second session.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

NSC timetable October–December 2025Download

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

IEB timetable October–December 2025Download

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without referring to notes to strengthen memory and identify areas that need more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

