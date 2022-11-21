Mother who bludgeoned children to death dies in hospital

Faizel Patel

Nomboleko Simayile, the 32-year-old woman from Engcobo accused of killing her four children has died in hospital.

Simayile died on Sunday after complaining of not feeling well.

Her death comes barely four days after burying the four children aged between two and 11 years old.

Murder

She was behind bars for allegedly bludgeoning her children to death with a sledgehammer on Wednesday 9 November at Mhlabubomvu locality, in Engcobo.

The children’s grandfather Mthundezi Simayile believes that his daughter was not in the right frame of mind when she allegedly murdered her children.

“We don’t blame her; there is something that triggered her.”

At the time of her death, the circumstances which led to the killing of children were still under the investigation.

ALSO READ: Case against mother accused of murdering her kids postponed due to illness

Not feeling well

Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana said Simayile told officers that she was not feeling well and was taken to All Saints Hospital.

“According to the information, whilst she was in police custody on Sunday afternoon 20 November 2022, she reported to the police that she was not feeling well, but did not say what the nature of the sickness was.”

“She was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she allegedly died. The cause of death is yet to be established, and a post mortem will be conducted,” Kinana said.

Inquest

Simayile had already appeared in Engcobo Magistrate court on murder charges, but the case was remanded to the 29 November 2022 for a formal bail hearing.

An inquest docket has been registered for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) into her death.

Simayile’s four children were laid to their final resting place at Tsalaba Village on Friday.

Eastern Cape premier, Oscar Mabuyane and various government officials joined the community members in conveying last respects and ushering the children to the cemetery.

ALSO READ: Four slain Engcobo siblings laid to rest