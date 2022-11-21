David Mabuza’s bodyguard dies in accident, two others injured

Faizel Patel

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident involving Deputy president David Mabuza’s security detail.

A police service member died on Sunday after one the cars in Mabuza’s motorcade veered out of control after one of its tyres burst in Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

The officer was declared dead on the scene of the accident.

Accident

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the management of the South African Police Service (Saps) are saddened by the death of one of its members.

“The Saps confirms that at about 10:30 on Sunday, 20 November 2022, the Deputy President’s (David Mabuza) motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the back-up vehicles’ tyre burst, causing the vehicle to roll over.”

“Three members who were in the vehicle in the David Mabuza motorcade sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention,” Mathe said.

Condolences

Mathe added that the Saps Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) Unit had been dispatched to notify the families of the deceased member and the injured members.

“The National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has on behalf of the Saps sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member and also wished the injured members a speedy recovery.”

Mathe said a case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middleburg Police Station for investigation.

A protection officer based with Deputy President, David Mabuza, killed in crash. https://t.co/3mIQUQoFcD pic.twitter.com/isxGsfj4CU— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 20, 2022

Blue light brigade

Earlier this year, the Automobile Association (AA) said the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) or notorious “blue light brigade” transporting politicians on the country’s roads especially on major highways continued to pose a road safety threat to motorists, and their operation should be reviewed.

One of the more conspicuous incidents of the unit includes the high-speed car crash involving Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The accident reportedly happened around midnight on 20 August 2020.

A BMW 540i, allegedly driven by Masina, hit the back of a truck on the N12 highway in Johannesburg.

