Sidelined motor industry union to submit recommendations to parliament

The motor industry’s biggest retail union says key policy decisions are being made without consulting workers at dealerships and service centres.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) will submit recommendations for the Automotive Industry Master Plan 2035 to the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition in the next couple of days, after not being invited to comment or make recommendations.

Misa spokesperson Sonja Carstens said Misa was busy with a presentation to the department of trade, industry and competition, although Misa was not asked for comment by the department.

Union raises concern over lack of consultation

“That’s very concerning to us because we play a vital role and the fact that the department wants to go to parliament without taking our industry into account is quite shocking.

“We will be submitting our recommendations within a few days.”

Carstens said Misa was the majority trade union in the retail motor industry, representing 75 000 members, including fuel attendants’ cashiers, all the way up to dealerships and manufacturing of parts.

Carstens said the present master motor plan overemphasises the manufacturing and doesn’t consider the dealerships.

Tariff proposal concern

“If we start using tariffs, we are basically punishing the Chinese and Indian brands for importing vehicles into our country.

“About a week ago, I heard the developments in parliament regarding the committee measures to curb the influx of Chinese and Indian brands. What was proposed was a 50% tariff hike on Chinese and Indian vehicles.

“We have been through difficult times. But it all changed with the influx of Chinese and Indian vehicle brands. We have seen a record vehicle sale in October, November and December, even in January,” she added.

