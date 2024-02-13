Motorists to now pay over R300 in tolls to travel between Joburg and Durban from March

According to notices published in the Government Gazette the toll fee hike will be applied to toll routes and plazas countrywide

South Africans will have to pay more to use national roads from 1 March, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed.

Sanral confirmed motorists will have to fork out an additional 6.25% for their toll fees, which was gazetted earlier this month.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette, the toll fee hike will be applied to toll routes and plazas countrywide, including the N3, Platinum Toll Road, the Huguenot Toll Road, the Tsitsikamma Toll Road, and the N17 Toll Road.

Toll fees

Sanral said the tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as obtained from Stats SA, noting that the 2024 hike is lower than the 6.58% adjustment in 2023.

Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said the toll fees are important to maintain, operate and improve toll roads and service the debt fee used to implement toll roads.

Mona said key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport which needs to be robust and extensive enough to meet industrial, commercial and household needs.

“Sanral is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to benefit all road users.”

Costs

According to the new Sanral, toll tariffs, the N1 “Platinum Route” toll fees for standard light vehicles goes up between R7 and R97, while the busy N3 route will see fees rise to between R20.00 and R94.00.

The main line route between Heidelberg and Pietermaritzburg, which used to cost R293 for a standard car, now increases by R18 to R311.

The new toll fees are applied to four different classes of vehicles, including class one or light vehicles, class two or medium heavy vehicles, class three or large vehicles, and class four or extra large, heavy vehicles.

Sanral’s new toll tariff for other areas including Gauteng can be viewed in the Government Gazette:

Sanral said motorists will also be entitled to a discount or a toll concession card if they frequently use toll routes.

