Motorists warned to brace for road closures at Van Reenen’s Pass on Tuesday

An aerial view of Van Reenen’s Pass which is on the N3 toll route. Picture: N3 Toll Concession Facebook page

Motorists travelling on the N3 toll road at Van Reenens Pass can expect a four-hour delay due to road maintenance.

The N3 Toll Concession said there will be intermittent lane closures in a northbound direction, towards Gauteng on Tuesday.

“This temporary lane road closure is required to carry out essential maintenance work at N3-6X KM 59.4N to KM 60.4N (in the vicinity of the Van Reenen Caltex Garage).

“Traffic will be stacked at the closure point (N3 6X km59.4) for the duration of each lane closure period,” the concession.

The N3TC has warned road users to expect traffic delays.

“Please remain patient and courteous while the works are underway. For real-time traffic updates, to report problems or to obtain emergency assistance, please contact the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or @N3Route on X (formerly Twitter).”

The N3 Toll Route is more than a tourism corridor, linking some of South Africa’s top holiday destinations. It is also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban.

This is not the first time the toll road was closed for maintainance.

In August the route was closed for 20 minutes to carry out essential maintenance work on the stretch of the road.

M1 closure

Last week, The M1 north and south highway in Gauteng was blocked off between Xavier Street at Gold Reef City and Booysens Road following a shootout between police and suspected criminals.

Traffic was heavily congested forcing motorists to seek alternate routes as police combed the scene for evidence.

The shootout happened after the suspects were followed from Springs on the East Rand on Wednesday night following a cash-in-transit heist.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said one police officer sustained a gunshot wound and was recovering in hospital following the shootout.

“A shootout ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended. Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cellphones have been seized,” Mathe said.

