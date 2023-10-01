Western Cape floods: Road closures put holiday plans at risk

Holiday travelers are urged to reconsider road trips in the Western Cape due to ongoing road closures and flood-related damages.

Heavy downpours and gale-force winds lashed several communities over the long weekend. Photo: X @geordinhl

As the school holidays kick off in the Western Cape, Anton Bredell implores residents and holiday-goers to be exceptionally cautious on the roads.

Bredell, the MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, said: “We are asking people to consider their plans for traveling.”

Cape Town floods

Bredell said several roads are still closed, while other routes routes have restricted lane access, or are under stop-go regulation, thanks to the recent floods.

Road closures

According to Bredell, a stop-go system is currently operational on the N1 at De Doorns, and it’s expected to stay in place for at least three months.

Meanwhile:

The N2 is sealed off near Botriver;

R43 is shut down heading towards Villiersdorp;

the route to Hermanus via Hemel and Aarde Road is closed,

the R321 from Molteno to Villiersdorp is closed.

Hermanus water crisis

Hermanus was notably hard-hit by flood damages, particularly to its water supply system. Emergency services are distributing water via trucks and tankers.

💧 Amid ongoing cleanup operations and infrastructure inspections after the recent floods, Overstrand Municipality has deployed water tankers have been deployed to affected communities to provide much-needed household water supply.#DeliveringForYou pic.twitter.com/8VOPN21ePS September 29, 2023

“Hermanus suffered extensive damages to water supply infrastructure during the floods, and emergency services are currently supplying water with trucks and tankers for the entire community.

“If you are planning to visit, please be considerate to water trucks on the road,” Bredell said.

Please bring water along for your own needs, and it would be much appreciated if you could also bring a few litres extra for someone in the affected community.”

CT floods: Recovery efforts

The number of individuals and structures affected is still being assessed in some areas, but the current tally (as of Friday) stands at 21 011 people and 6 906 structures.

Relief work is ongoing, especially in rural communities which have been isolated by washed-away roads.

Bredell also shed light on how efforts are geared toward supporting farming communities, particularly in the Breede River Municipality.

“We are concerned about farm worker families in the Breede River Municipality and are doing everything in our power to connect and support everybody in need.”

School closures

Meanwhile, David Maynier, the Western Cape MEC for Education, said out fo the 39 schools initially shut down, the number has been reduced to 16.

“We thank the emergency services, our government and NGO partners, and our schools for the assistance they are rendering to our teachers, learners, and parents as we recover from this devastating storm,” said Maynier.

Bredell also extended thanks to Eskom for their round-the-clock efforts to repair damaged infrastructure.

He noted that multiple NGOs, including the SA Red Cross Society and Gift of the Givers, are actively assisting in affected areas.

Disaster management orders

Earlier this week, CoGTA Minister Thembi Nkadimeng issued orders to disaster management centers across the affected areas to implement effective relief and response plans.

“[Two provinces} have thus far experienced major flooding which has resulted in significant damages to infrastructure and property”, the CoGTA said.

“Sadly, several communities have been displaced and some roads are inaccessible which is detrimentally affecting lives and livelihoods”.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on people not to “take any chances”.

For real-time updates and assistance, Bredell provided contact details for various disaster management centers:

Cape Winelands: 021-886-9244 / 021-887-4446

Eden District: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 449 8000

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Overberg: 028 4251690

City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357

For those interested in donating, SA Red Cross Society offices are open for receiving blankets, water, non-perishable food, baby items, and toiletries.

For the most current updates, visit the Western Cape government’s website: Latest Road Closures.