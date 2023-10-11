N3 Toll warns of possible severe thunderstorms, protests along route

The N3TC warned motorists could expect difficult driving conditions along parts of the N3 Toll Route in the Free State.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has advised motorists travelling on the N3 highway to take extra precautions after a warning by the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

Saws issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms expected in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“Severe Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong damaging winds, resulting in localised damage to formal and informal settlements, structural damage (bridges, car ports, etc.) are expected over parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except the extreme northern parts,” Saws said.

Difficult conditions

The N3TC’s spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said motorists could expect difficult driving conditions along parts of the N3 Toll Route in the Free State.

“Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall have been forecast for this afternoon and tomorrow. N3 Toll Concession appeals to road users to exercise extra caution and patience under these conditions. Please drive defensively, switch headlights on, increase following distances, and slow down.

“Speed limits are set for ideal road conditions, not for poor weather and difficult driving conditions,” Dhoogra said.

Protests

The N3TC has also warned motorists travelling on the N3 to approach the Intabazwe area, near Harrismith, with caution due to an ongoing community protest.

“There are reports being received of protestors attempting to disrupt traffic, and throwing stones at passing vehicles. Law enforcement is on scene. More information will follow as updated reports are received from the authorities,” it said.

Level 2 warning for Cape

Meanwhile, the Saws also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the Cape peninsula.

“Severe Thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding are expected over the south-eastern parts of Northern Cape, south-western parts of North-West Province, western parts of Free State and eastern parts of Eastern Cape.”

The public has been advised to exercise caution during the severe weather conditions.

