Motsoaledi apologises to Dr Pashy for comments about her passport

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to Dr Mmereka Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy, for the false statement he made about her regarding her passports.

Last month, Motsoaledi said in a media media following the arrest of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in Tanzania that Dr Pashy had deposed an affidavit with the SAPS in 2019 and declared that her passport was stolen.

This was the passport which was still to expire in 2022 and found in Tanzania with Dr Magudumana.

According to Motsoaledi, Dr Pashy then acquired a new passport which will expire in 2029.

“On 27 March 2023, she deposed another affidavit with the police that this time she had given her valid passport to Dr Nandipha and TK Nkwana (Thabo Bester) as they were going to apply for a working citizenship in the US,” said Motsoaledi at the time.

‘Defamation’

A few days later, Dr Pashy threatened to sue Motsoaledi for defamation, saying the minister’s comments alluded to “false conclusions” she was involved in helping Bester and Magudumana escape the country.

In a letter written to Motsoaledi, she said his comments left a negative effect on her occupation as an anaesthetist, and that some of her colleagues were reluctant to work with her.

She then gave Motsoaledi until 15 May to withdraw and apologise to her publicly, or face legal action.

Motsoaledi apologises

Giving an update on Bester’s identification matter in a media briefing on Monday, Motsoaledi apologised to Dr Pashy.

“I accept that Dr Ntshani actually did not depose an affidavit when she applied for a passport in 2019 and that there were no conflicting versions about this issue of applications. I therefore retract the statements I made on that particular day and subsequent words to that effect. I would like to extend my sincere apology to her in this regard,” said Motsoaledi.

“The statements were based on the information given to me at the time. It will be seen that the statements conflated the expired passport, the 2019 passport and recent passport applied for in April 2023.

“I, however, stand fully stand by the statements I made that Dr Ntshani’s two passports were found with Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the United Republic of Tanzania. I would never apologise for those statements as they are true and were made in the public interest.”

Meanwhile, Dr Pashy has opened a case of fraud, forgery and theft against Bester and Dr Magudumana.

