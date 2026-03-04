Motsoaledi on NHI: ‘We could be in court for 15 to 20 years’

The Constitutional Court hearing scheduled for the fifth to the seventh of May will be the critical next chapter in the NHI legal saga.

South Africa’s National Health Insurance (NHI) system is currently fighting for survival on multiple legal fronts, with more than 10 court cases lodged against the legislation.

“At the moment, we can count fourteen,” Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the Portfolio Committee on Health on Wednesday.

The most recent challenge, he noted, had come from AfriForum, with the department still awaiting formal delivery of papers at the time of the briefing.

The minister explained that the sheer volume of litigation had created a pattern the department found deeply concerning.

He revealed that one case would be filed, the department would respond with affidavits, and then a separate but related party would read those affidavits and use them as the basis for yet another challenge.

“It’s an unending formula,” Motsoaledi said, warning that at the rate things were going, “we might be in court for the next fifteen to twenty years.”

It was this concern that led the department to approach the courts to seek the consolidation of the cases.

Their argument was straightforward: all 14 cases were challenging the same legislation, so why should they be heard by different courts?

However, the opposing parties refused to consent to consolidation, which meant a full hearing on the question had to be scheduled.

The BHF case and the Chief Justice’s decisive intervention

Before the consolidation hearing could proceed, two significant new developments complicated matters.

The first was a challenge brought by the Western Cape provincial government, which argued that the National Council of Provinces had not followed the correct legislative process when passing the NHI Act.

The second was a fresh case brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders, challenging the process followed in the National Assembly and alleging that objections raised during public hearings were not adequately considered.

Both of these new challenges were destined for the Constitutional Court, and their combined weight prompted an extraordinary response from the Chief Justice.

In the minister’s words, “she said, ‘If there’s going to be a Constitutional Court challenge that can scuttle everything, why go on with all the other hearings?'”

Her reasoning was that if the challenges against the NCOP and the National Assembly succeeded, the entire NHI Act would fall, rendering all the other pending cases irrelevant.

If those challenges failed, the remaining cases would still be alive to proceed.

According to Motsoaledi, acting on this logic, the Chief Justice issued a formal directive postponing all Constitutional Court hearings related to NHI sine die, indefinitely, until the court had first ruled on the NCOP and National Assembly challenges. “She stopped the case on the 26th,” Motsoaledi confirmed. “That’s why it was not going to take place.”

To provide legal certainty, the Chief Justice also set down a firm hearing date: the fifth to the seventh of May, when the Constitutional Court will hear the challenges against both the NCOP and National Assembly processes. That date, the minister said, gives the country a defined timeline.

The government’s pause, and what it does not mean

When the opposing parties in the High Court consolidation hearing still refused to stand down, the department’s lawyers advised that the price of achieving consolidation would be a pause on certain implementation activities.

The minister was at pains to clarify precisely what this pause does and does not cover.

“When we paused, we did not say we are going to pause the preparation for NHI,” Motsoaledi stressed.

He listed several major initiatives that are continuing regardless: the Health Patient Registration System, a nationally owned health information platform developed by the CSIR over eight years, is being rolled out.

Regulations governing pricing in the private healthcare sector are proceeding.

The construction of academic hospitals in eThekwini, Tshwane and Mthatha, facilities that will serve historically disadvantaged medical schools, is continuing under a Budget Facility for Infrastructure approval.

What has been placed on hold is the promulgation of sections of the NHI Act that had not yet been activated, including the establishment of the NHI Board.

“We had already drawn the promulgation to send it to the president for signing,” the minister acknowledged. “That’s put on hold and any other thing that may appear in the act as implementation of NHI.”

Beyond those specific items, the minister was emphatic: “In terms of preparation, we are going full force.”

Committee members call for deeper engagement

Several committee members expressed frustration at receiving the update in what they regarded as piecemeal fashion, and called for a dedicated session at which the department’s legal team could brief the committee comprehensively.

ActionSA MP Tebogo Letlape welcomed the update but flagged the need for a structured engagement.

MK Party MP, Moshome Motubatse, raised the concern that the committee was not being kept sufficiently in the loop as high-pressure legal deadlines forced quick decisions.

The minister acknowledged this tension, noting that legal opponents deliberately exploit tight timelines as a strategic tool. “Sometimes on legal matters, you have got very tight time frames, and that’s a legal strategy, of course, of people who are your opponents,” Motsoaledi said.

He nonetheless accepted the proposal and committed to a dedicated briefing. “I will definitely come and brief you fully.”

The minister also appealed to committee members to understand that some decisions could not wait for committee consultation without risking adverse court outcomes.

One deadline, he pointed out, had fallen on a Sunday afternoon, with judges requiring a response before making a ruling.

The constitutional framework, he said, left no room for flexibility in such instances: “We’ve got to listen to what judges are saying.”

What happens next

If the court finds in favour of the Western Cape government and the Board of Healthcare Funders on the procedural challenges, the act could fall entirely.

If those challenges fail, the remaining 13-plus cases will still need to be worked through potentially over years.

For now, the department’s position is one of continuing preparation while pausing formal implementation steps.

