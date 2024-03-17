‘National embarrassment’: Motsoaledi asks SIU to probe Zimbabwean, who scored CFO job, despite illegal permit

The minister questioned how a North West government entity employed the Zimbabwean national without due diligence.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been asked to look into how a Zimbabwean national got employed in a senior position for a North West government entity despite having a fraudulent permanent residence permit.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Sunday on several issues including immigration in the country.

Permit doesn’t exist in Home Affairs system

The minister in particular spoke of Kudakwashe Mpofu, who has been fighting with Department of Home Affairs over his potential deportation back to Zimbabwe after allegations that he obtained a permanent residence permit fraudulently.

Motsoaledi revealed that Mpofu and his lawyers was informed as “far back as 23 June 2023” that his permit was illegal.

“Mr Mpofu has been waxing lyrical about how the Department [of Home Affairs] never responded to his court and court orders. In a way, Mr Mpofu was trying to demonstrate that the department was guilty and he is innocent,” he told the media.

He indicated that Mpofu’s permit was not issued by Home Affairs and the department did not know how he obtained it.

“We can confirm that the permanent residence permit reference number appearing on Mpofu’s document does not exist within the Home Affairs system. We can further confirm that the control number appearing on Mpofu’s document does exist, but it was legitimately [issued] to somebody else and not to Mr Mpofu.

“As to how he came across that [control number], we do not know. We could not establish that, but we want to emphasis that it is not possible in our system for the same control number to be used more than once, as these are face value documents printed by the government printing works,” he explained.

Zimbabwean CFO suspended

According to the minister, Mpofu worked as the a chief financial officer (CFO) for the North West Development Corporation.

“It is a matter of national embarrassment that Mpofu was able to obtain employment as a CFO at the North West Department of Economic, handling public funds,” he said.

Motsoaledi said he contacted the acting premier of the North West, Nono Maloyi, who informed him that Mpofu had already been suspended.

“However, there are several issues which do not sit well with me, as the minister.

“Why did Home Affairs officials, who picked up this matter, not open a police case immediately as soon as they came across this fraud and also make an attempt to get this fraudulent document from Mpofu.

“Why did Home Affairs officials not respond to court papers to the extent that Mpofu is proudly mentioning the non-responsiveness of the department, including the minister,” he asked.

The minister further questioned how North West Development Corporation’s human resources unit employed Mpofu without due diligence.

“It is the duty of each prospective employer to perform such before they hire anybody?”

The matter has since been handed over to the SIU to investigate Home Affairs and North West officials who had dealt with Mr Mpofu’s matter.

SIU investigation

The SIU is already investigate visa issues within the department after a proclamation was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Motsoaledi reiterated his stance that “people want us to chase on lizards while crocodiles are bound”.

“I described crocodiles as respectable people who enter the country legally wearing suits or high-heels and carrying briefcases full of cash to bribe officials to legalise their stay in the country,” he said.

The minister added: “With the work of Lubisi team and the SIU, the days of the crocodiles like Mr Mpofu are numbered.

“From [the work of the] Lubisi team we have reason to believe that these crocodiles are found all over the country in very high positions. I want to say, their days are numbered.”

