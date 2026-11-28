The soldier thought she might commit suicide after she discovered her status.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been ordered to compensate a soldier and formally apologise to her following a finding that she was subjected to unfair discrimination because of her HIV-positive status.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of the soldier, identified only as MPS, who lost out on an employment contract after the military became aware of her status.

The court found that the discrimination had taken a significant emotional and psychological toll on the soldier, warranting financial compensation.

SANDF soldier’s HIV diagnosis derails military career

MPS joined the SANDF as a gunner in January 2017 under a two-year employment contract.

She had been led to believe that her contract could be extended by another five years, provided her performance was satisfactory.

However, her prospects of continued employment changed after a medical assessment in February 2018 revealed that she was HIV-positive.

Following the results, the SANDF informed her that she was no longer deployable.

MPS alleged that the discovery of her HIV status exposed her to humiliation and stigmatisation within her unit.

The soldier claimed that she was accused her of sleeping around with older men and that her medical condition became a subject of widespread discussion.

She also maintained that the military failed to provide counselling or psychological support to help her deal with the diagnosis.

Further medical tests conducted in June 2018 showed that her viral load was undetectable.

According to her, this meant she was capable of carrying out any task.

Nevertheless, when the SANDF proceeded with contract extensions, MPS was left out, while seven other members received new contracts.

The decision forced her to return home, where she struggled to provide for her young child and family.

Military’s reasons

Determined to establish why her employment had not been extended, MPS requested access to her employment records.

The documents, which she obtained in June 2022, presented conflicting explanations for the decision.

Some records suggested that her contract had not been renewed because she had failed to complete a psychological assessment.

Minutes of a board meeting, however, cited alleged misconduct as the reason.

The SANDF eventually acknowledged that her HIV status was the sole reason for the decision after its legal department concluded that the treatment amounted to unfair discrimination.

Although the soldier was subsequently reinstated on the same salary, she argued that the consequences of her treatment within the military had not disappeared.

Soldier speaks of lasting psychological effects

In support of her case, MPS submitted a psychological report detailing the impact of the events on her wellbeing and military career.

She disclosed that learning about her HIV status had come as a devastating shock.

The report indicated that while she thought she might commit suicide, she started her antiretroviral medication that same week.

MPS also told the court that she had attempted to rejoin the SANDF as a reservist in 2019, but was instructed to submit a completely new application.

Her five-year absence from the military had also affected her professional development and and there are days when she questions whether she should remain in the SANDF.

MPS subsequently instituted legal proceedings against the SANDF, claiming R541 600 in damages.

The amount included R200 000 for the impairment of her dignity, R300 000 for emotional and psychological suffering and R41 000 for anticipated future medical expenses.

High court orders compensation and written apology

In considering the claim, Judge Jan Swanepoel took into account the findings of the soldier’s psychologist, who concluded that she had experienced social alienation and a loss of status.

“Her overall quality of life has been compromised.

“I have no doubt that the complainant has suffered a psychological injury for which she has to be compensated,” Swanepoel wrote in her judgment deliver this month.

The judge also highlighted the SANDF’s failure to arrange therapy or provide appropriate support to MPS after her HIV diagnosis.

The court subsequently made a formal finding against the military.

“It is declared that the respondents unfairly discriminated against the complainant based on her HIV status,” the judgment further reads.

Swanepoel awarded MPS R150 000 for the impairment of her dignity, R150 000 for emotional and psychological suffering and R41 800 for future medical expenses.

The total compensation awarded amounts to R341 800.

In addition to the financial award, the SANDF must deliver a written apology to the soldier within 30 days.

The apology must expressly acknowledge that she was unfairly discriminated against.

The court further ordered that interest accrue at 10.75% per annum from the date of judgment until the full amount has been paid.