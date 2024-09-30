Mpumalanga dam levels drop, raising security concerns

Ohrigstad Dam recorded the lowest capacity after dropping to an alarming 29.9%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) recently reported a marginal decline in dam levels in Mpumalanga, some with 80% capacity while some sit below 30%.

South Africa’s water scarcity and varying regional conditions contribute to disparities in dam capacities across the province.

This decrease is mirrored in the Water Management Areas (WMA), with the Olifants WMA dropping from 78.0% to 77.0%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA decreasing from 87.5% to 87.0%.

Districts across Mpumalanga have also experienced declines in dam levels, with Ehlanzeni dropping from 86.5% to 85.4%, Gert Sibande from 83.9% to 83.4%, and Nkangala from 89.1% to 87.7%.

Ohrigstad Dam’s alarming capacity

According to the DWS, factors contributing to this decline include the dam’s small catchment area.

The DWS Head of Communication Mandla Mathebula said the amount of water that Ohrigstad Dam captures and stores can be variable.

“Ohrigstad Dam is a stand-alone dam that supplies water for irrigation, domestic needs, and for the environment,” said Mathebula.

He added that the department operates and monitors major dams systematically to ensure they perform according to their intended purposes.

Comparative analysis: Disparities in Dam capacities

Mathebula noted that there were some issues affecting water supply and management in the Ohrigstad Dam area.

“There are some reported incidents of illegal water abstraction in the Ohrigstad Dam area.”

He said these were being tended to as part of compliance monitoring and enforcement efforts.

Despite the relatively low dam level, no emergency measures have been implemented yet, as the dam’s level was 60% in May.

According to Mathebula, the department’s monitoring indicated that the dam was performing within the “expected” range.

However, he added water restrictions may be implemented in the 2025/2026 operating year if levels do not recover during the upcoming summer season.

Regional Factors influencing water scarcity

The DWS urged the public to use water wisely and sparingly, as the province’s dam levels continue to decline.

It said with some dams at 90% and above capacity, while others, like Ohrigstad, are below 40%, it is essential to address water scarcity concerns through responsible water management practices.

Factors influencing these disparities include rainfall patterns, water usage, and infrastructure differences.

For instance, Westoe Dam’s capacity is intentionally kept below 40% for maintenance work as part of the Usutu sub-system.

Regional factors such as infrastructure conditions, water management practices, and local rainfall patterns also contribute to water scarcity in specific areas.

“Dams are developed to suit the conditions and requirements of various regions. It is thus to be expected that there will be differences in dam capacities,” said Mathebula.

He said a dam’s capacity level is expected to decline if it is being heavily used.

“Another dam will maintain a high-water level because it may have been kept in reserve, being used like a ‘water bank’ for future security.”