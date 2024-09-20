Vaal Dam levels continue to drop, now 40% lower than last year

The Vaal Dam was at a capacity of over 80% last year.

Vaal Dam, where the main source of water for the Johannesburg area is contained, covering a surface area of 320 square kilometres, leading into the Vaal River. Image: iStock

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest weekly report, the Vaal Dam has dropped to alarming levels.

The dam, a crucial component of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), recorded a capacity of 43.0%, down from 43.6% the previous week.

Last year the dam boasted a significantly higher capacity of 83.1%.

The IVRS, which supplies water to Gauteng, currently stands at 76.6%, down from 77.5% last week and 92.4% last year.

This significant decline has sparked concerns over the region’s water security.

Potential crisis looms

The Vaal Centre and Magalies water boards could face bankruptcy within the next six to 12 months due to insufficient cash to pay for operating activities

This financial burden threatens to compromise other water supplies, exacerbating the precarious situation.

The department has sounded the alarm, cautioning residents to be mindful of their water usage.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation earlier this week, revealed that the country is just months away from a devastating water crisis, with municipalities owing a staggering R22.36 billion to water boards as of June 2024.

Regional dam levels

Regional dam levels have also experienced declines.

The Grootdraai Dam has dipped to 77.1%, down from 78.9% last week and 86.6% last year.

Similarly, the Bloemhof Dam has decreased to 85.4%, down from 86.9% last week and 100.3% last year.

In contrast, the Sterkfontein Dam remains relatively stable at 97.9%, although this is still lower than last year’s 99.6%.

“The Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho are currently in good condition, despite the water levels at both dams experiencing a slight decline this week,” said the department.

Katse Dam’s capacity declined to 65.2% from last week’s 66.7%. Last year around the same period, the dam was much higher at 93.4%.

Meanwhile, Mohale Dam’s water capacity also depreciated slightly from 100.4% last week, to 100.3% this week. This is an increase from last year’s level of 84.3%.

Despite some dams remaining relatively stable, the department has advised Gauteng residents to exercise caution in their water usage.

The declining dam levels and potential crisis underscore the importance of responsible water management and conservation efforts.

