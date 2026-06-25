Mpumalanga health accused of paying researchers R2.1m despite no output

The department conceded that no research project or studies were conducted in the 2025-2026 financial year.

The Mpumalanga department of health is accused of spending more than R2 million on remunerating its research unit’s employees, who never conducted any research the previous financial year.

The department has reportedly paid combined annual salaries of R2.1 million to the three employees last year, yet they did not submit any research.

Outa calls for investigation

According to recent responses to the portfolio committee on health, the department has a staff research unit with a budget allocation of R2 692 000, of which R2 100 000 is for salaries and 592 000 for goods and services.

The department conceded that no research project or studies were conducted in the 2025-2026 financial year.

Non-profit civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on authorities to investigate.

“This is just another example of government departments employing fulltime staff and/or consultants to do work that never materialises. This is a gross waste of taxpayers’ money,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Duvenage said the Public Service Commission (PSC) should investigate and produce a report, from which a decision should be taken on who to hold accountable for the wasteful expenditure.

“Hopefully, someone will be held accountable, but if the ANC’s track record is anything to go by, there is a high probability that this matter will be delayed and ignored, with no-one being held to account.”

‘This is unacceptable’

The DA in Mpumalanga also believes that the matter should be investigated.

Bosman Grobler, a DA member in the provincial legislature, said PSC should intervene and hold the provincial government responsible for the alleged failure.

“This is unacceptable, especially with outbreaks of the coronavirus, monkeypox, as well as the recent hantavirus. The department should be on top of its research to ensure the province is responsive to potential outbreaks and protects not only its citizens, but its medical personnel too.”

Department rejects allegations

Department spokesperson Dumisane Malamule rejected the allegation that R2.1 million was paid for research that never materialised.

“This claim is misleading, selective and not supported by the full facts provided to the portfolio committee on health. The R2.1 million referred to by the DA is not a payment for an outsourced research project. It is not a tender. It is not an invoice paid to a service provider for a report that was not delivered. The amount forms part of the department’s approved allocation for compensation of employees within the research unit.”

Malamule said the official response to the committee clearly stated that the research unit has three officials: a director, a deputy director and an administrative clerk.

These are permanent employees occupying approved posts in the department.

“It is therefore misleading to create the impression that the department paid three researchers for a single research report that was never produced. The department also confirms that research work has previously informed service delivery.

“During the 2024-25 financial year, we conducted an internal study on the implementation of the complaints, compliments and suggestions guidelines. That study resulted in operational improvements, including training for doctors and nurses on the effective management of complaints, as well as improved quality Improvement plans.”