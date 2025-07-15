Mpumalanga premier fires education MEC Dlamini in Cabinet reshuffle

The premier said his decision to make changes aligns with his duties to act in the best interest of good governance.

Cathy Dlamini (Mayor of Mbombela at the time) during the 2013 Afcon Trophy Tour at Riverside Mall on 8 December 2012 in Nelspruit, South Africa. Picture: Manus van Dyk / Gallo Images

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has fired the MEC for education, Cathy Dlamini, and the MEC for economic development and tourism, Makhosazane Masilela.

Ndlovu reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday, stating that his decision to make changes aligns with his duty to act in the best interest of good governance.

Reshuffle

In a press briefing, Ndlovu said they made several assessments in all departments and realised they needed to make “certain changes aimed at strengthening the work of government to address service delivery and a number of challenges confronting the province”.

“I have also made the following changes to the executive council. Lindi Masina replaces Cathy Dlamini as education MEC, Jester Sidell replaces Makhosazane Masilela as economic development and tourism MEC.

“Khethiwe Moeketsi swaps departments with Nompumelelo Hlophe as agriculture MEC while Hlophe is now social development MEC,” Ndlovu said.

Sport

Ndlovu said the decision comes following assessments of the various departments.

He said Masina’s duties will commence at the start of the new term, with key objectives including increasing the matric pass rate for the 2025 academic year.

Ndlovu also reshuffled the sports portfolio.

“I wish to communicate that a decision has been taken to terminate the employment contract of the head of department (HOD) for culture, sports and recreation, Mr Godfrey Ntombela, with immediate effect.

“This has not been an easy decision. However, after a thorough process of engagement, assessments, and consideration of all the facts at hand, we have reached this conclusion,” Ndlovu said.

Laptop saga

In May, a probe by Ndlovu’s office revealed irregularities in Dlamini’s department’s procurement of 22 laptops worth more than R2 million.

All the Mpumalanga education department officials, including Dlamini, face disciplinary action for the irregular procurement.

The Department of Education purchased 22 laptops and a printer for R2 million, which means each laptop cost more than R91 482.50, well above the market price.

Flawed process

Based on the information gathered, the interviews conducted, and the supporting documentation, the provincial government concluded that officials had materially flawed the procurement process.

The investigation revealed that departmental officials irregularly specified a particular brand and locality for laptop procurement, limiting supplier responses.

They accepted non-compliant laptops with varied specifications without a proper process and failed to negotiate a lower price, resulting in overpayment.

Ndlovu said department officials acted dishonestly by investigating a matter in which they were implicated, hiding their involvement, providing false information, and misleading senior leaders, including the MEC, by providing inaccurate information.

The service provider also acted in a grossly dishonest manner when attempting to conceal its failure to comply with the agreed-upon specifications.

