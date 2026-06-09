News

Home » News

Police charge suspect filmed senselessly beating an elderly woman in tavern

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

9 June 2026

02:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Following a disturbing viral video showing an elderly woman being brutally assaulted, the suspect will appear in court.

Police charge suspect filmed senselessly beating an elderly woman in tavern

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A 22-year-old man taken in for questioning for the brutal assault of an elderly women circulated on social media has now been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Tonga today.

Assault at tavern

Mpumalanga police said they were alerted on Monday after the video, filmed at a tavern in Magogeni near Nkomazi, began circulating online.

The footage shows a young man in a yellow T‑shirt repeatedly striking an elderly woman with fists and kicking her.

Schoemansdal police opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances and to identify those involved. Officers located the elderly victim, provided her with medical assistance and collected statements and other details related to the incident.

“The victim, who is employed at the establishment, was watching television when she was allegedly instructed to change the TV channel. It is further alleged that, at the time, she was violently assaulted by a male person,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said.

One man, initially detained for questioning, has since been formally charged.

“Police have taken in a 22‑year‑old man for questioning in connection with the assault. The investigation continues and no one will be spared should more information warrant further action,” Mdhluli added.

‘Thank you for bringing light’

Provincial police leadership condemned the attack and thanked members of the public who alerted the authorities.

“The brutal assault of an elderly and vulnerable member of our community is both unacceptable and deeply disturbing. Such acts have no place in our society,” Mpumalanga police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi said.

He praised officers who “responded promptly upon discovering the video” and who worked to locate the victim and ensure appropriate action was taken.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

assault elderly Mpumalanga South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots
Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News