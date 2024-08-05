‘Lack of compliance’: Mpumalanga school bus driver failed to adhere to road sign

The bus driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the driver of the school bus involved in the train collision in Mpumalanga did not comply with railway crossing rules.

On Monday, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) released preliminary findings from its investigation into the recent accident at the Arnot level crossing near Sikhululiwe Village, located in the Steve Tswete Municipality.

The incident occurred on 31 July, when a scholar transport bus carrying 30 pupils from Morelig Combined School collided with a moving Transnet train while attempting to cross the railway line.

Six pupils died and others sustained injuries in the collision.

Regulator preliminary report

A preliminary report has revealed that the protection signage at the Arnot level crossing largely complied with the prescribed safety standards.

According to the RSR, initial findings indicate that the driver of the school bus did not adhere to the road signage at the railway crossing line.

The regulator emphasised that this “crucial detail underscores a significant aspect of the investigation” and further highlighted ongoing challenges at railway level crossings.

“If anything, there was a lack of compliance to road safety signals on the bus driver’s side,” RSR’s acting chief executive officer (CEO), Mmuso Selaledi said on Monday.

Selaledi stated that the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) would continue working to finalise further investigations.

“The RSR will collaborate closely with these entities to ensure that comprehensive corrective actions are implemented, aimed at enhancing safety measures and preventing future occurrences.”

Last week, Mpumalanga Roads and Transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo mentioned that the bus driver, who was hospitalised, may have been intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident.

Although it was previously reported that the driver had been arrested, police have since clarified that this was not the case.

Another railway crossing accident

Meanwhile, the RSR is investigating another train crash that resulted in the deaths of four people and left two others critically injured.

The incident occurred at the Tsantsabane and Groenwater level crossing, just outside Postmasburg in the Northern Cape, around 2pm on Sunday.

The six victims were occupants of a bakkie that collided with a Transnet Freight Rail train.

Selaledi confirmed that RSR inspectors were on-site conducting a preliminary investigation.

The regulator’s acting CEO confirmed that a preliminary report would be released within 48 hours “as required by our protocols”.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by these devastating incidents. We are reminded daily of the critical importance of rail safety, particularly at level crossings.

“The RSR is committed to enhancing safety measures and working tirelessly to ensure such tragedies do not recur.

“Safety at level crossings is a shared responsibility, and we urge both the public and industry stakeholders to adhere strictly to safety protocols.”