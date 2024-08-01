Driver of Mpumalanga school bus that crashed with train believed to be ‘under the influence’

The devastating bus-train crash in Mpumalanga on Wednesday that left six learners dead and 19 others injured is being investigated by the authorities.

The driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, has been arrested and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Alleged reckless driving

Mpumalanga Roads and Transport MEC, Thulasizwe Thomo, expressed devastation over the incident.

“What is so painful is that the driver who was in that bus was under the influence. Secondly, he has been reckless,” said Thomo.

One of SABC’s reporters who visited the school narrated the experience of the learners who used the bus to commute to school from the perspective of one of the scholars who was not in the vehicle at the time.

According to the reporter, the learner alleged that the driver’s drinking was a usual occurrence. Not only was he always spotted drinking, but he was also spotted smoking “dagga” in front of the learners.

Constant overloading was reportedly also a problem with this scholar transport.

Government response

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Mpumalanga MEC for Education Cathy Dlamini and MEC For Community Safety and Security Liaison, Jackie Macie visited the school and crash scene to engage with management and parents on Thursday.

Gwarube expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and the school.

She emphasised the need for government departments to work concurrently when it comes to the safety of school children.

“I would not want to delve into the circumstances surrounding the accident because I think it’s subject to still an investigation, but it’s something that we really need to tighten our processes around to make sure we’re working much closer together with local providers of learner transport because we cannot keep losing learners…,” Gwarube added.

Gwarube said this kind of incident could have been avoided.

After visiting the scene of the accident, Gwarube was also set to make appearances at the homes of the bereaved families, and the hospital.

Gwarube said according to Dlamini, classes were suspended for two days at the Morelig Combined School. She added that the learners and educators would be provided with psychotherapy to help them cope with what had transpired.

Watch: Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube’s visit to the site of the train-bus crash.

Investigations underway

Transport Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa offered condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that investigations are underway.

“We have got the Railway Safety Regulator, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), and the transport department, along with the South African Police Services (Saps) and Transnet, working together to solve this,” he said.

Hlengwa also shared that the RTMC is expected to release a preliminary report on Friday, while the Railway Safety Regulator will follow with a report within 48 hours. He said these reports would guide further action steps.

The transport department is reviewing its policy on scholar transport, aiming to strengthen it and ensure coherence.

Hlengwa shared concern over the country’s road safety, while particularly focusing the spotlight on scholar transport.

“At this point in time, we are looking at the policy in so far as scholar transport is concerned to ensure that a review is conducted and there is cooperation between the Department of Transport and the Department of Basic Education through national interdepartmental committee,” he said.

Parents’ plea for safety

According to the SABC, distraught parents have stressed their plea for the Department of Education to build a school in their village, citing the danger of their children travelling far daily.

The parents went to the scene of the accident to collect their children’s possessions.

One parent of the parents shared concerns regarding both their own safety and the children’s safety.

“We are not safe but now they relocated us to this place, but they did not build us a school so that our children cannot cross the rail line.”

Another parent attributed the accident to carelessness, stating, “I think it was reckless driving because I think the railway has right of way, ’cause here there is a stop sign and I think when the trains come they hoot the bell.”

According to Gwarube, a new school is expected to open in the area, with the commuting learners set to be removed from the school far from their homes.

The forensic team is investigating the scene. Some pupils remain in ICU in a critical state. The number of fatalities is expected to increase.