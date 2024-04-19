Bus and truck accident kills eight people in Limpopo

The deceased were all passengers in the truck.

The Limpopo department of transport has confirmed another accident involving a bus, resulting in the deaths of eight people in Limpopo on Thursday.

The accident occurred along the R555 in the Tubatse-Fetakgomo Municipality, Sekhukhune District.

According to Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, the bus allegedly attempted to overtake unsafely and collided with a truck.

“The deceased were all passengers in the truck, who were en route to work at a nearby brick manufacturing company,” stated the department.

“MEC Radzilani has conveyed messages of condolences and comfort to the families of the victims of this fatal accident. She has also made a clarion call to motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules at all times.”

Limpopo bus accident

This incident comes as the province is still recovering from another bus accident that occurred on Mmamatlakala bridge between Mokopane and Marken in Limpopo on 28 March.

The 46 worshippers were travelling from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas ZCC outside Polokwane for the Easter conference on 28 March when the bus they were travelling in plunged off the bridge and burst into flames.

An eight-year-old girl was the sole survivor of the accident.

According to the department of transport at the time, the bus driver allegedly lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to plunge over the bridge and catch fire.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said last week that six bodies had been positively identified using fingerprints.

“With the remaining human remains, the process of tissue sampling has been completed and all the samples sent to our DNA laboratories – 72 tissue samples, depending on the body parts found – they are already at the lab, and the analyses are at an advanced stage,” she said.

“Our Botswana counterparts will conduct DNA sampling for comparison; they’ve already completed and sent the data to us. We have the data and are in the process of comparison. Sooner than you think, the two presidents will be inviting you as they will be handing over the remains.”

