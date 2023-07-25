WATCH: Multiple injured in bus crash outside UJ

By Faizel Patel

Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed a serious accident in Johannesburg with multiple injuries.

It is understood the accident happened early on Tuesday.

One person has reportedly died in the accident in Johannesburg.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS. DISCRETION ADVISED

A terrible accident ko UJ Kingsway, Auckland Park, please check on your loved ones guys! The kids are injured badly 😭😩😔😢#UJ pic.twitter.com/mGofoNif8s— Distinktive Grooves. (@kat_iam459) July 25, 2023

Accident

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said emergency services and JMPD officers are at the scene.

“We can confirm an accident involving two buses on Kingsway Avenue in Rossmore, at the University of Johannesburg entrance. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Fihla has urged motorists to approach the area with caution or use an alternative route.

In a video of the crash circulating on social media, the bus can been overturned and lying on its side agaisnt the concrete fence.

Onlookers can also be seen standing on teh vehicle, with the injured lying on the road at the scene.

Heavy mist

While the cause of the accident is unclear at the moment, the city of Johannesburg reported heavy mist on Tuesday.

“Almost zero visibility in most parts of Joburg CBD and Braamfontein Drive with caution, look out for pedestrians.”

