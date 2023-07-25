News

25 Jul 2023
WATCH: Multiple injured in bus crash outside UJ

In a video of the crash circulating on social media, the bus can been overturned and lying on its side agaisnt the concrete fence.

Screengrab of the crash at UJ

Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed a serious accident in Johannesburg with multiple injuries.

It is understood the accident happened early on Tuesday.

One person has reportedly died in the accident in Johannesburg.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS. DISCRETION ADVISED

Accident

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said emergency services and JMPD officers are at the scene.

“We can confirm an accident involving two buses on Kingsway Avenue in Rossmore, at the University of Johannesburg entrance. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Fihla has urged motorists to approach the area with caution or use an alternative route.

In a video of the crash circulating on social media, the bus can been overturned and lying on its side agaisnt the concrete fence.

Onlookers can also be seen standing on teh vehicle, with the injured lying on the road at the scene.

Heavy mist

While the cause of the accident is unclear at the moment, the city of Johannesburg reported heavy mist on Tuesday.

“Almost zero visibility in most parts of Joburg CBD and Braamfontein Drive with caution, look out for pedestrians.”

