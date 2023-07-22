Horrific accident on N6 claims seven lives

By Faizel Patel

At least seven people have died in a bus accident on the N6 between Rouxville and Smithfield in the Free State.

Earlier, OFM News reported that five people had died in the crash on Friday. However, two more bodies were discovered trapped inside the bus.

Autopax, the subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), said it was saddened by the deaths of the passengers who died in the crash.

Preliminary report

Autopax CEO Neil Roesch said the bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Idutywa (Eastern Cape) via the Free State.

“A preliminary report indicates that the truck moved into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the bus. 43 passengers are being treated for injuries at the nearest hospital. Sadly, passengers lost their lives. The drivers of both vehicles also lost their lives.

“We deeply regret the multiple loss of life as a result of this terrible accident. We are hopeful that those who sustained injuries will recover quickly. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” says Roesch.

Serious Accident on N6 between Rouxville and Smithfield.



Autopax commended the rapid response teams and traffic law enforcement officers for their swift response and handling of the accident.

Eastern Cape crash

Earlier this month, 15 people, including two children, were killed in a horror crash between a fully-loaded taxi and a truck on the N10 in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Transport Department said the crash happened when the heavy-duty truck hit a cow and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the taxi was heading to the Western Cape.

“As the driver was trying to regain control of the truck, unfortunately, the trailer of the truck gave in and hit a fully loaded taxi killing everybody inside.

“The MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape has conveyed her sincere condolences to those who have passed away.

