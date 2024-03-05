Move over, Musk! Jeff Bezos topples SA-born billionaire from World’s Richest Person perch

Clash of the tech titans: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his title as the World's Richest Person from Elon Musk.

Billionaire businessmen Elon Musk, left, and Jeff Bezos. Bezos was crowned the World’s Richest Person on Tuesday, 5 March 2024. Photos: Brendan Smialowski and Mandel Ngan / AFP

Jeff Bezos has clawed his way back to the top as the World’s Richest Person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a staggering net worth of $200 billion (about R3.79 trillion) on Tuesday, 5 March.

The Amazon founder, who was “stripped” from this sought-after title in 2021, has gained $23 billion (about R436 billion) in 2024, while South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has lost $31 billion (about R588 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk as World’s Richest Person

Bezos’s current net worth eclipses the $198 billion (about R3.75 trillion) of the outspoken Tesla, Space-X and Neuralink founder and CEO.

Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall as Tesla’s share price dropped 25% in recent months.

Adding to Musk’s woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion (about R1.1 trillion) and originally struck in 2018.

How Bezos raked in the billions

Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant’s rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion (about R161 billion) in stocks he remains the company’s largest shareholder.

Musk rose to the top of the rich list in May 2023 after toppling Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of luxury goods company LVMH, who now ranks third with $197 billion (about R3.73 trillion).

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Who are the top-10 richest people in the world?

Image: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Africa’s Richest: Johann Rupert vs Aliko Dangote

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, South Africa’s luxury goods tycoon Johann Rupert is the second richest person in Africa with Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote back in the top spot again after he was dethroned by Rupert in June last year.

South African business tycoon Johann Rupert, left, was anointed by Forbes Magazine as ‘Africa’s Richest Person’, overtaking Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, in June 2023. Photos: Richemont. com and AFP/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Rupert and his family’s current net worth stand at $13.8 billion (about R261.5 billion), while Dangote boasts $14.8 billion (about R280.7 billion), making him the 135th richest person in the world.

The 73-year-old Rupert – who is the chairman of Swiss luxury goods giant Richemont, which includes Cartier and Montblanc – is now ranked the 145th richest person in the world.

Additional reporting by AFP

