KZN Transport MEC Duma calls for murder charges following Isipingo crash

Eleven people were killed during the horrific crash in Isipingo, south of Durban

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) transport department is calling for the drivers of a taxi and truck involved in a crash that resulted in the death of several people to be charged with multiple murders.

Eleven people were killed during the crash on the R102, near Lotus Park in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Eight other people sustained critical injuries from the incident and were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Murder charges

KZN Transport MEC Sibiniso Duma visited the scene on Thursday as the bodies of the passengers lay waiting to be collected.

Duma said the accident is a “painful moment” for the province.

“The RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation] is still going to deal with the accident, which is why already the truck drivers were accompanied by Saps. I am sure the owner as well, it must be the same.”

Road safety

Duma revealed that the truck had worn-out tyres.

“It is illegal to be driving with worn tyres. Owners of the truck must face consequences for only focusing on maximising profit and not ensuring the roadworthiness of the truck.

“The PrDP for the taxi driver expired in 2023. The taxi was overloaded with between 17 and 18 passengers,” Duma said.

Witnesses say the truck jack-knifed, with at least one school-going child killed in the accident.

Santaco saddened

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said it is deeply saddened by the tragic accident.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the 11 passengers who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the passengers who sustained injuries, and we wish them a speedy and full recovery.

“At this stage, Santaco KZN is awaiting a comprehensive report from law enforcement authorities to establish the exact cause of the accident. Until such information is made available, it would be premature to speculate or draw conclusions regarding what led to this tragedy,” the council said.

Road regulations

Santaco KZN office manager Sifiso Shangase reiterated the organisation’s continued call for road safety.

“Drivers are encouraged to always adhere to the rules of the road. With the current rainy weather conditions, it is critical that drivers exercise extra caution to ensure the safety of passengers and other road users.

“As an organisation, we discourage overloading. We also remind passengers that they have the right not to board an overloaded vehicle,” Shangase said.

Santaco said it remains committed to promoting road safety and will continue working with relevant stakeholders to prevent further loss of life on the roads.

