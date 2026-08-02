Shannon Esra unmasked as Protea on The Masked Singer South Africa

Esra was unmasked during Saturday's episode after landing in the Danger Zone.

Actress Shannon Esra has been revealed as Protea on The Masked Singer South Africa season three.

Esra was unmasked during Saturday’s episode after landing in the Danger Zone alongside Leopard and Chopsticks.

The detective panel chose to save Chopsticks, leaving the audience to decide which contestant would be eliminated.

Before her identity was revealed, detectives J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo Shozi and guest detective Moshe Ndiki guessed that Protea could be Gerda Steyn, Sho Madjozi, Cama Gwini, Khutso Theledi or Moonchild Sanelly.

Esra, who has appeared in productions including Lioness, Isidingo, The River and The Queen, performed Ain’t No Mountain High Enough before being unmasked.

Some of Protea’s clues were linked to Esra’s career.

One clue referred to her first television job presenting a children’s version of Gladiators set in outer space, while another referenced the time she worked as a waitress while pursuing her acting career.

Shannon Esra reacts to her reveal

Following her unmasking, Esra said she enjoyed hearing the detectives’ guesses.

“It’s something I’ve never done before and just such a vibe. The adrenaline…”

The Masked Singer South Africa season three is produced by Rose and Oaks Media for Primedia Studios.

New episodes air on SABC 2 on Saturdays at 7pm, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays at 9pm on SABC 1 and Fridays at 1.30pm on SABC 2.