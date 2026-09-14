N1 in Western Cape remains closed after crash claims 21 lives

Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reported a major multiple-vehicle crash that occurred around 00:30 on Monday morning on the N1 between Leeu Gamka and Prince Albert in the Western Cape.

The crash involved two Toyota Quantum taxis and a Suzuki Brezza SUV.

Preliminary investigations

Following preliminary investigations, the RTMC indicated that 21 people have sustained fatal injuries during the accident.

The RTMC noted that the number remains subject to confirmation and may change as emergency services and authorities in the Western Cape continue to assess the crime scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established and is still under investigation by RTMC crash investigators.

21 deceased

The Western Cape Government has confirmed the collision, confirming the passing of 21 people.

Meanwhile, four have sustained serious injuries.

The Western Cape minister of mobility, Isaac Sileku, visited the crash site this morning to assess the situation and receive updates from traffic officials and emergency medical personnel.

‘Devastating loss’

“This is a devastating loss of life,” Sileku said.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic collision.”

Noting that the road will remain closed for some time due to the seriousness of the crash.

Four injured

The Western Cape minister of health and wellness, Mireille Wenger, said the focus is also on those who were injured.

“We are devastated by the loss of multiple lives following this serious collision on the N1,” Wenger said.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones who have lost someone in this tragedy.”

Avoid the N1

“No words can ease the pain of such a sudden and devastating loss, and we hold them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Wenger expressed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.

“Use alternative routes where possible,” Wenger said.

She said that the only alternative route is via Prince Albert Road Station, along the R407 towards the N12, and then continuing on the N12 towards Beaufort West.

Alternative Routes

“This alternative route is approximately 200km,” Wenger said.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Laingsburg and Beaufort West and use alternative routes where possible.

Heavy motor vehicles and long-distance operators are requested to proceed to the nearest truck stop or town, and park until the road is declared safe and reopened.

Precautions

“Do not attempt to bypass roadblocks or road closures,” Wenger said.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the instructions of traffic officials at the scene.

“Motorists who are already in the queue are urged to exercise patience, keep emergency lines clear and remain in their vehicles where it is safe to do so.”