Zimbabwean man gets two life terms for trafficking girl, 12, to SA

The victim testified through a Shona intermediary after community members raised concerns about the girl living with Chauke as his wife.

A Zimbabwean man who trafficked a 12-year-old girl to South Africa under false promises of love and marriage has been handed two life terms for rape, trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The Worcester Regional Court sentenced David Chauke to five years’ direct imprisonment for abduction; life imprisonment for trafficking in persons; life imprisonment for rape; 15 years’ direct imprisonment for sexual exploitation; and 12 months’ direct imprisonment for contravention of Section 9 of the Immigration Act.

Two life terms for trafficking and raping 12-year-old girl

Chauke was sentenced after the court found him guilty of abducting, trafficking, sexually exploiting, and repeatedly raping a minor child after bringing her from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

In January 2020, the then 27-year-old Chauke abducted and trafficked the victim, who was 12 years old, from Manicaland province, Zimbabwe, to Brits, North West, before moving her to Nkqubela, Robertson, in the Western Cape.

The court heard that Chauke manipulated the child into believing that he loved her and intended to marry her. He went as far as paying the victim’s family member to facilitate contact with her without the knowledge of her parents.

“He used that manipulation to isolate her from her family and transport her across the Zimbabwe-South Africa border illegally,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

It came out in court that the accused repeatedly raped and sexually exploited the victim both before and after entering South Africa.

When the pair arrived in South Africa, the victim became completely dependent on Chauke for food, accommodation and transport. He also instructed her to lie about her age and say she was 16 when people asked about her identity.

Community members concerned

After months of rape and sexual exploitation, isolation from her family, and being forced to lie about her age, Robertson community members raised concerns about the young girl living with Chauke as his wife.

He was subsequently arrested in November 2020.

Ntabazalila said that during the trial, the state presented the evidence of 10 witnesses, South African Police Service (Saps) officials, a medical practitioner, a social worker, Department of Home Affairs officials, community members and family members from Zimbabwe.

The victim also testified through a Shona-speaking court intermediary about the traumatic circumstances of her exploitation and abuse.

Chauke denied the charges despite the overwhelming evidence against him and attempted to justify his conduct based on cultural beliefs and customs. He also denied forcing the victim to go with him to South Africa and denied raping her.

However, during cross-examination, he admitted that he had manipulated the victim into believing that he loved her and wished to marry her.

Accused robbed victim of her childhood – prosecutor

Prosecutor Elton Willemse argued in aggravation of sentence that Chauke deliberately isolated the victim from her parents and support structures, even after her mother called him and asked that she be sent back to Zimbabwe.

“The State submitted that he knowingly exploited the victim’s vulnerability, language barriers and dependence on him for his own sexual gratification,” Ntabazalila said.

“The prosecution further argued that the accused robbed the victim of her childhood and subjected her to profound emotional and psychological trauma.”

Willemse emphasised that the accused showed no remorse for his actions and failed to demonstrate any empathy for the devastating harm he had caused.

The court convicted Chauke on charges of abduction, trafficking in persons, rape, sexual exploitation and contravention of Section 9 of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002.

The court also ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and the National Child Protection Register and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Name entered into National Register for Sex Offenders

The newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Advocate Adrian Mopp, praised the investigators, prosecutors and other stakeholders whose cooperative efforts made the case successful and ensured that justice was served.

Mopp commended the collaborative work of the various stakeholders involved in combating trafficking in persons and protecting vulnerable victims.

He highlighted the Western Cape’s coordinated anti-trafficking response through the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Provincial Task Team, the Anti-Trafficking Rapid Response Task Team, and local multi-sectoral task teams comprising representatives from the criminal justice system, government departments and civil society organisations.

“Advocate Mopp said these structures play a critical role in strengthening prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership interventions in trafficking matters,” Ntabazalila said.

“He expressed confidence that continued collaboration would improve awareness, enhance the detection of trafficking cases, and reduce the suffering experienced by victims and their families.”

Committed to combating trafficking

The NPA said it remains committed to combating trafficking in persons, child exploitation, and sexual offences.

“Crimes of this nature inflict severe and lasting harm on victims and undermine the fundamental rights and dignity of children,” Ntabazalila said.

“The successful conviction and sentence in this matter demonstrate the justice system’s determination to hold offenders accountable and protect vulnerable members of society from exploitation and abuse.”