Illegal foreign national arrested amid alleged links to murder case

Suspect arrested after eyewitnesses identified the jacket allegedly linking the 41-year-old foreign national to an active murder case.

The Brits South African Police Service (Saps) announced a breakthrough in an active murder investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 41-year-old illegal immigrant.

The suspect was allegedly linked to the murder of a 60-year-old Mozambican national, and statements were obtained from eyewitnesses and information was gathered during the investigation.

Eyewitnesses identify suspect

On Monday, crime intelligence members gathered information and identified witnesses who could assist with the investigation, which continued until Wednesday, when members followed up on information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

They established his address in Majakaneng, and further enquiries confirmed that he was at his workplace in Bokfontein.

Seized jacket

The information was shared with the operational team, consisting of the Brits Crime Intelligence and the Brits Trio Task Teams, resulting in the suspect’s arrest through a tactical operation that was conducted at the workplace.

Task team members also seized a jacket that witnesses allegedly identified as the jacket that was reportedly worn by the suspect during the commission of the crime.

Court appearance

The suspect is expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court today.

However, Saps noted that the investigation surrounding the murder of the 60-year-old Mozambican national is still underway, with detectives following further leads to identify and trace other suspects who may be linked to the murder.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams, commended the eyewitnesses who came forward and provided information to investigators, as their cooperation helped the police advance the investigation and identify a suspect.

In his concluding remarks, Adams urged members of the public to continue working with the police by providing information that can assist in the investigation and prevention of serious and violent crime