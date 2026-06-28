‘Name and shame those responsible for the collapse of GNT’

Affected employees, former employees, beneficiaries and their families who have not yet been settled have spent decades seeking answers and redress

The DA in Limpopo has demanded accountability and a funded compensation plan from the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda).

This after a protracted matter pertaining to the unpaid pension funds of Great North Transport (GNT) employees and former employees, involving money to the tune of a whopping R18.5 million.

The party said it will write to the portfolio committee on economic development, environment and tourism chair, Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana, after the matter, which dates to more than two decades, was left hanging, leaving all those who were not paid out in the lurch.

“We plan to request that the committee be provided with an implementation plan and an accountability report identifying those responsible for the pension and provident fund scandal affecting hundreds of employees and former employees of Great North Transport (GNT).

“We believe the delay has resulted in an estimated compensation exposure of R18.546 million,” said DA member of the provincial legislature Jacquese Smalle.

DA demands

He added that those who have suffered this injustice and the public, deserve to know who caused or allowed the prejudice suffered, who failed to prevent or correct it, and who will ultimately carry the cost.

The DA is calling for:

• A funded compensation plan for those affected;

• An indication of who will cover the compensation due;

• The accountability of GNT executives, successive GNT boards, the trustees of the relevant retirement funds, Leda, the provincial government and responsible MECs;

• Disciplinary, civil recovery or criminal action warranted by the evidence; and

• Confirmation of whether provincial treasury implemented the 2021 forensic investigation’s recommendations, including referral of the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in terms of section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

Smalle added that affected employees, former employees, beneficiaries and their families who have not yet been settled have spent decades seeking answers and redress.

“The actuarial review found repeated late payment of contributions and inadequate late-payment interest, against a broader backdrop of poor administration, deficient record-keeping and serious governance and oversight failures.

“The DA is adamant that GNT, its governance and oversight structures, and the ANC-controlled shareholder and provincial executive must account for allowing this matter to remain unresolved and festering for years.”

According to Smalle, as public funds are now required to finance this compensation, the Limpopo provincial government must explain why years of unchecked poor administration, inadequate oversight and failed consequence management under the ANC have become a burden on the public purse.

“Employees deserve justice, taxpayers deserve accountability, and those responsible must answer.

SAHRC

In response, the department’s Economic Development Agency (Leda), which is an implementing agent for the Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism under the stewardship of MEC Tshitereke Matibe, said the issue concerning the pension rollout for former GNT employees has been elevated to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), where it is currently under consideration.

“Engagements between the relevant parties have progressed to an advanced stage,” Leda spokesperson Leo Gama said on Friday.

“In order to respect the integrity of this process, we are constrained from providing further details currently.

“We will await the Commission’s final report and directive before issuing additional comment. We can confirm, however, that the matter remains a priority and is being handled with the seriousness it deserves,” said Gama.