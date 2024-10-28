National dialogue strife: DA and ANC fall out

It must make all of SA feel they are taking part – analyst.

The envisaged national dialogue may be hit by a storm of disagreements before it even starts.

There is a general feeling that the process should be as inclusive as possible with civil society playing an important role instead of it being left to the narrow ideological confines of political parties.

ANC and DA at each other’s throats

The national dialogue is back on the national agenda after Deputy President Paul Mashatile discussed the issue last week in the government of national unity (GNU) clearing house – a mechanism with representatives of the 10 political parties represented in the GNU.

The clearing house was initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the aim of resolving issues that parties disagreed over to avoid a crisis. But already the ANC and the DA were at each other’s throats after DA federal council leader Helen Zille challenged the ANC for undertaking the national dialogue initiative without consulting other GNU parties.

“We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the national dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners.

“But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election,” Zille said on X.

ALSO READ: More cracks in GNU? – Mashatile confirms national dialogue date, but Zille unhappy

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the dialogue needed to be conducted in as broad terms as possible because South Africans really needed to see and feel the inclusivity.

The fact that no political party obtained 50% of the vote in the May elections was indicative of fragmentation among South African political leaders and the need for a broad dialogue based on a framework with buy-in from as many groupings.

“As many representative bodies from the broader South Africa as possible should find some sort of shared national agenda that goes beyond the narrow ideological confines of each party.

“It’s a very important part of bringing South Africa back to a position where everyone feels they are participating. That’s what is critically important here, not just the 10 political parties participating in the GNU,” Silke said.

The discussions should reintegrate civil society into the agenda-setting mechanisms for South Africa. It must bring together various civil society bodies, educational institutions, special interest groups, business groupings and religious organisations among others, he said.

National dialogue should not be led by political parties

This was echoed by fellow analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo who said the dialogue should not be led by political parties. He said in addition to civil society, labour and youth, local and international experts, especially from countries with historic coalition governments, must be invited.

ALSO READ: Expert cautions DA on Israel-Gaza position ahead of national dialogue

Teffo suggested that the national dialogue should be based on a small proposal document not exceeding 20 pages with only 10 items on the agenda, including issues that currently trouble society such as crime and violence, jobs and migration and especially the question of illegal immigrants inside the country.

“There is no country in the world where migrants just freely walk in and out of its borders except South Africa and it might be too late by the time they wake up.

“The issue of illegal immigrants for me is more important than the Bela Bill and National Health Insurance. It must top the agenda of the national dialogue,” Teffo said.

He suggested a small document for the dialogue because the country had had many plans before, including the National Development Plan, which Teffo said could solve the country’s problems, but there was lack of implementation.

Silke said the dialogue should deal with economic growth, inequality, creating opportunity, a safer society, the standard of education and entering and being ready for the future. Agreements emanating from the dialogue should be enacted into national policy, he said.

NOW READ: Steenhuisen fires back, says Ramaphosa doesn’t have the right to undermine his authority