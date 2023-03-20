National shutdown: OR Tambo heavily guarded by SANDF

Reitumetse Makwea

With the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) “mother of all shutdowns” underway, the OR Tambo International Airport is heavily guarded with some entrances barricaded and closed.

The SANDF and police are manning the barricades.

On Sunday, Parliament said it had been informed by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the “employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service, in cooperation with the South African Police Services (SAPS), for the prevention and combating of crime as well as maintenance; and preservation of law and order in South Africa under Operation Prosper”.

SANDF operation to cost R166 million

“The correspondence to the Presiding Officers, dated 17 March 2023, indicated 3 474 members of SANDF were employed, effective from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023,” parliament said.

“The employment is in line with Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 19 of the Defence Act of 2002.”

The operation is expected to cost more than R166 million.

OR Tambo roads temporarily closed

On Sunday night, OR Tambo announced they would be temporarily closing the passenger terminal departures drop-off and the arrivals pick-up roads, as a safety precaution.

Our CEO Mpumi Mpofu visited the airport yesterday to ensure business as normal today.



To remain updated throughout the day. Visit our social media pages and sign up for push notifications via the ACSA Mobile App. #NationalShutdown #ACSAllence https://t.co/6msAvpaQpv pic.twitter.com/5LncnCFB3b— ORTambo (@ortambo_int) March 20, 2023

According to police they are only allowing passenger terminal departures and drop-offs and no arrivals so far.

In a statement released on the Airlink website, it said this was a security measure ahead of the planned national shutdown.

The EFF planned a nationwide protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the energy crisis.

#NationalShutdown ⚠️Roads closed with rocks and burning tyres in KwaThema and around the N17 Freeway. Motorists urged to drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/D9nWfJkvOx— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 20, 2023

Business as usual at airports

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which manages the country’s largest airports, said all nine of its airports across the country will operate as usual on Monday, however, with increased vigilance.

In the statement, it said that vehicles will be redirected to Parkade 2 South Level 2 for pick-up and drop-off purposes.

Meanwhile, emergency, diplomat, and law enforcement vehicles will be directed to a separate parking.